Adam Milner’s next move confirmed as veteran hooker bows out of Super League

Former England international Adam Milner has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with ambitious Oldham, who have won promotion to the Championship for 2025.

The 32-year-old has bowed out of Super League having made 336 appearances for Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants at the top level since making his first-team debut back in 2010.

Milner, who won three caps for England in 2018, becomes the second big-name signing at Oldham this month, with Wales international prop Gil Dudson having already signed a two-year deal with Sean Long’s side from 2025.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been to Oldham and I’m impressed with it all,” Milner said. “I’m looking forward to getting going next year.

“Credit to one of your existing players here Matty Wildie – I’m best mates with him and it came from a conversation in my garden. He asked me what I was doing and told me to come and play at Oldham with him. So I spoke to Mike (Ford, managing director) who told me about the ambitions of the club and I wanted to be part of the journey to take this good club to some new heights that it has not been at for a long time.

“It is an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to taking this club forward. Matty has told me about the ambition of the club, the stadium, the fans coming out in the numbers, the great pitch and it has all been positive.”

Adam Milner wants to help Oldham thrive in first season back in the Championship

Oldham enjoyed an impressive season under Long, with the Roughyeds having won 19 out of 20 games in League 1 as they clinched the League Leaders’ Shield: and promotion.

And Milner insists he isn’t joining the club for a ‘holiday’ – he wants to help the ambitious club compete at the top end of the second division.

“I’m happy to be here, happy to play in the Championship and I know it is going to be tough and what I am in for,” Milner added.

“A newly-promoted team who have done really well in League 1 will have its challenges next year but I know the club is signing some good, experienced Super League players. I’m certainly not coming here just for a holiday and to finish my career off.

“I want to be successful and I want to win, which I have not done in the last two years. If I can bring that winning mentality to this group of players and this town then I am sure we will be in a good place at the end of the year.

“It will be enjoyable to rack Sean Long’s brain and see what is going on in there! He has been one of the greatest sevens in Super League so to have his knowledge and to understand how he works as a coach will be good for me as in the future I would like to go down that route as well.

“I pride myself on working hard and have been tough all my career. I will never take a backward step and if I can bring that to this club in the Championship then we will do alright and hopefully we can have some success here.”

