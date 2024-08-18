Hull KR have become the first Super League side this year to beat every other top flight team at least once after their thumping 36-4 victory against Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend.

Prior to Sunday’s clash, the Dragons were the only team in Super League that the Robins hadn’t bettered in 2024 – losing the two previous meetings, 36-6 over in Perpignan in Round 8 and then 15-14 at Craven Park in Round 16 via Golden Point extra time.

But in the second to last game of the annual event at Elland Road, KR never looked like losing – even when Bayley Sironen scored for Catalans to level things up at 4-4 following skipper Elliot Minchella’s opener.

Peta Hiku and Ryan Hall found their way over the line after that to hand Willie Peters’ side a 12-4 lead at the break. And come the restart, it was somewhat of a cruise to victory.

Minchella went over again, with Kelepi Tanginoa (2) and Niall Evalds getting in on the act as well as Hall, who grabbed his second of the evening.

Mikey Lewis wasn’t exactly pinpoint with the boot, kicking just two conversions from eight attempts, but it made no odds to the Robins – who sealed a win which took them back top of the Super League table and saw them achieve a quite remarkable feat.

ROBINS: Where Are They Now? The Hull KR side that beat Hull FC at the first Magic Weekend in 2007

Hull KR become first Super League side to achieve astonishing feat in 2024

No other Super League side has beaten all 11 others at least once this season, with Sunday’s success bringing KR’s 17th victory in 22 league games to date this term.

They also beat both Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup, with the latter vital to their astonishing feat as we detail below with a list of when and how their wins against each top flight club in 2024 have come.

Hull KR’s wins so far in 2024:

Castleford Tigers x2 – 13-12 (Round 15 – A) and 36-6 (Round 21 – H)

Catalans Dragons x1- 36-4 (Magic Weekend – N)

Huddersfield Giants x2 – 24-12 (Round 5 – A) and 32-6 (Round 14 – H)

Hull FC x3 – 22-0 (Round 1 – A), 34-10 (‘Rivals Round’ – H) and 24-10 (Round 17 – A)

Leeds Rhinos x2 – 22-12 (Round 2 – H) and 20-12 (Round 18 – A)

Leigh Leopards x2 – 12-0 (Round 13 – H) and 26-14 (Challenge Cup QF – H)

London Broncos x3 – 50-10 (Round 7 – H), 64-14 (Round 12 – A) and 40-16 (Round 19 – H)

Salford Red Devils x1 – 40-0 (Challenge Cup R6 – H)

St Helens x1 – 40-20 (Round 10 – H)

Warrington Wolves x1 – 22-4 (Round 20 – A)

Wigan Warriors x1 – 26-10 (Round 9 – H)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Magic Weekend could head to Nottingham as three new venues considered for 2025