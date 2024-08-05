Power Rankings: Hull KR rise, Leigh Leopards elevated, Widnes Vikings newly involved

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 20 rounds played out so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (05/08/2024)…

10. York (DOWN 4)

York’s Jack Teanby in action in 2024

York‘s pursuit of a play-off spot in the Championship suffered a set back with a 38-18 defeat at Halifax Panthers on Sunday afternoon, but Mark Applegarth’s side have won eight of their last 11 overall. The good news for Knights supporters is that they haven’t lost back-to-back games since early May, and they’re still only two competition points off the top six.

9. Wigan Warriors (UP 1)

After two defeats in a row, reigning Super League champions Wigan returned to winning ways with a 28-14 success at home against Huddersfield on Thursday night. Matt Peet’s side weren’t exactly convincing though, trailing 8-0 at half-time to the Giants. You feel there’s a few gears they need to find to get back to their best with two games this week – against Leigh and Leeds.

8. Widnes Vikings (NEW)

Only one team in the Championship have picked up more points than Widnes (8) over the last five games, with the Vikings now having won four games in a row following Sunday’s 24-12 victory at Whitehaven. Allan Coleman’s side remain 4th on the ladder in the second tier, a spot we’re sure they’d have taken at this stage of the campaign had it been offered to them in pre-season.

7. Sheffield Eagles (-)

Sheffield Eagles’ Cory Aston in action against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup in 2024

Sheffield edged out Doncaster in a South Yorkshire derby on Sunday, with the Eagles 22-20 victors on home soil. That was a second victory in a row, and a sixth in their last eight overall. They remain 3rd, with a three-point gap between themselves and 4th-placed Widnes, and are just a single point outside the top two.

6. Leigh Leopards (UP 3)

A 20-10 success at Castleford on Thursday night brought a fourth win on the spin, and Leigh enjoy the highest rise of any club in this week’s Power Rankings as a result. No Super League club have picked up more points than the Leopards over the last five rounds, and Adrian Lam’s side remain just five competition points outside the top six with their game in hand to come this week.

5. Warrington Wolves (DOWN 2)

Warrington are one of the two other Super League clubs to have picked up eight competition points over the last five rounds, but were beaten 22-4 on home soil by Hull KR on Friday night and missed out on a chance to move top of the ladder as a result. Sam Burgess’ side accordingly drop a couple of places in our rankings, but had won five on the spin prior to Friday’s loss.

4. Wakefield Trinity (UP 1)

Luke Bain (ball in hand) celebrating scoring a try for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

Wakefield picked up a 42-16 win away against the Championship’s bottom club Dewsbury on Sunday. Trinity have still lost just one league game in 2024, and are seven points clear at the top of the table in the second tier. 3rd-placed Sheffield visit Belle Vue this coming weekend, where Daryl Powell’s side are unbeaten across all competitions so far this term.

3. Hull KR (UP 1)

Their win at Warrington on Friday night saw KR move top of the ladder in Super League, at least temporarily, and was a real marker as to being genuine contenders for the title this year. Moving up a place in our Power Rankings, Willie Peters’ side were almost flawless at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and have now won four in a row as well as eight of their last nine overall.

2. Toulouse Olympique (-)

Toulouse are the ones to watch in the Championship, breezing to a 48-4 win at Swinton on Saturday afternoon and extending their run to just one defeat in 14 (W12, D1) as a result. With Wakefield seemingly having the League Leaders’ Shield wrapped up, it’s all about Olympique securing 2nd spot, and they looked nailed on to do so given their current form.

1. Oldham (-)

Oldham player-coach Joe Wardle at the 2024 League 1 season launch

League 1 leaders Oldham remain top of the table in the third tier following Sunday’s 32-0 victory at home against Midlands Hurricanes, and they also remain top of our Power Rankings. With only four regular season fixtures remaining, the Roughyeds have still lost just one league game to date in 2024, and are the overwhelming favourites to finish 1st.

