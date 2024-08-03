Jake Mamo has returned to British rugby league – but in a setting nobody could have imagined, with the former Super League winger signing a short-term deal with Midlands Hurricanes until the end of the season.

Mamo has ended his retirement after just over 18 months out of the sport, to sign a deal with the League 1 club for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The former Huddersfield, Warrington and Castleford winger scored some sensational tries during his time in Super League, before announcing a shock retirement early last year due to the effects of head and back injuries endured throughout his career.

But he has now returned to the game with the ambitious Hurricanes.

He said: “I’m really excited to join the Hurricanes and play some rugby again after a couple of years off. I’ve been following them closely for the past couple of years and its great to see rugby league growing in the Midlands, so it’s exciting to be a part of this.

“We’re coming to the important end of the season now so hopefully I can help out with the push into the playoffs over the next few weeks and beyond! See you all soon!”

Hurricanes chair Mike Lomas said: “I am delighted to welcome Jake to the Midlands Hurricanes. Jake and I have been friends for a number of years and I am certain he will a fantastic addition to our already impressive squad!

“When the opportunity to bring Jake to the Hurricanes it was an absolute no brainer. He has an incredible background playing for great teams at the top of the game, both at NRL and Super league level. Enhancing the squad a player with this level of knowledge is true testament to the direction we want to take the club.

“Welcome, Jake!”

Mamo will arrive in England next week.

