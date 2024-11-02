Midlands Hurricanes have announced the signing of young utility back Sully Medforth for 2025 following his release from Super League outfit Hull FC.

19-year-old Medforth was one of 14 departures from the MKM Stadium at the end of the season just gone, leaving without making a senior appearance for the Black and Whites.

The teenager had been in and around the first-team on a regular basis though after reaching play-off semi-finals at academy level with them in both 2022 and 2023.

Released Hull FC young gun makes League 1 move for 2025

Agreeing a deal with the Hurricanes for next year, ex-East Hull junior Medforth makes a permanent return to the Midlands having spent the back end of the 2024 campaign on loan with Mark Dunning’s side.

Making three appearances, he kicked three goals and grabbed his first try at senior level against Hunslet in August.

After putting pen to paper on his contract for 2025, the teenager said: “I’m really happy to be back here as I enjoyed my loan spell here last season.

“The club is going in the right direction with good people in and around it.

“It is the perfect fit for me to start playing my best rugby again and to rip in for the squad and see where it takes us.”

Hurricanes boss Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sully back to the club and the Canes family on a permanent basis.

“Sully came in last year prior to deadline day, integrated well, added value and showed glimpses of his undoubted ability and potential.

“He adds real strength in depth and helps create flexibility across some key areas of the group. We look forward to working with him again and seeing what impact he can bring.”

