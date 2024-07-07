2024 League 1 fixtures & results: Every one of the 90 games listed
The full fixture list for the 2024 League 1 season has been revealed, with 90 games to take place over 23 rounds.
As a result of London Skolars withdrawing, the third tier has been cut to nine clubs. That tally of nine includes Newcastle Thunder, who themselves have had to overcome financial issues aplenty to make the cut.
Each of the nine clubs will play all of the other eight home and away, with a further four ‘loop’ fixtures taking the number of League 1 games played by each team to 20.
Of the four ‘loop’ games, two will be played at home by each club and two away, the same principle as in Super League.
Alongside those in the Championship, third tier clubs were allowed to reveal their first home league fixture of the campaign prior to the full reveal.
Every one of the 90 fixtures – across the 23 rounds – is listed for your viewing below.
The ‘new boys’ to League 1 in 2024 are Keighley Cougars and Newcastle. Both of those were relegated from the Championship in 2023.
Sean Long’s Oldham were the pre-season favourites to top the division having spent big and made some eye-catching signings ahead of their permanent return to Boundary Park, including ex-New Zealand international Elijah Taylor.
Round One
Sunday, March 17
Keighley Cougars 56-12 Cornwall
Midlands Hurricanes 28-38 Rochdale Hornets
Hunslet 48-12 Newcastle Thunder
Workington Town 10-48 Oldham
Round Two
Sunday, March 24
Cornwall 16-40 North Wales Crusaders
Keighley Cougars 58-16 Workington Town
Midlands Hurricanes 70-16 Newcastle Thunder
Rochdale Hornets 24-26 Hunslet
Round Three
Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)
Hunslet 14-42 Keighley Cougars
Saturday, March 30 (Easter Saturday)
Newcastle Thunder 18-48 Workington Town
Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)
North Wales Crusaders 20-14 Midlands Hurricanes
Oldham 54-6 Rochdale Hornets
Round Four
Sunday, April 7
Hunslet 0-62 Oldham
North Wales Crusaders 58-18 Newcastle Thunder
Workington Town 32-22 Rochdale Hornets
Round Five
Sunday, April 14
Keighley Cougars 22-6 North Wales Crusaders
Midlands Hurricanes 26-30 Hunslet
Oldham 46-10 Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets 68-4 Newcastle Thunder
Round Six
Sunday, April 21
Cornwall 6-72 Midlands Hurricanes
Hunslet 18-30 Workington Town
Newcastle Thunder 6-82 Keighley Cougars
North Wales Crusaders 36-37 Rochdale Hornets
Round Seven
Saturday, April 27
Midlands Hurricanes 16-44 Oldham
Sunday, April 28
Hunslet 22-14 North Wales Crusaders
Rochdale Hornets 30-42 Keighley Cougars
Workington Town 52-18 Cornwall
Round Eight
Sunday, May 5
Keighley Cougars 18-26 Hunslet
Oldham 74-0 Newcastle Thunder
Rochdale Hornets 56-24 Cornwall
Workington Town 16-26 Midlands Hurricanes
Round Nine
Sunday, May 19
Cornwall 0-42 Oldham
Midlands Hurricanes 66-4 Newcastle Thunder
North Wales Crusaders 10-30 Keighley Cougars
Rochdale Hornets 56-12 Workington Town
Round 10
Sunday, May 26
Hunslet 42-16 Cornwall
Keighley Cougars 28-18 Oldham
Midlands Hurricanes 18-10 North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder 18-24 Rochdale Hornets
Round 11
Saturday, June 1
North Wales Crusaders 24-25 Oldham
Sunday, June 2
Cornwall 30-6 Newcastle Thunder
Midlands Hurricanes 18-25 Keighley Cougars
Workington Town 22-24 Hunslet
Round 12
Sunday, June 16
Cornwall 14-38 Rochdale Hornets
Hunslet 25-18 Midlands Hurricanes
Newcastle Thunder 6-60 Oldham
North Wales Crusaders 34-32 Workington Town
Round 13
Sunday, June 23
Cornwall 0-26 Keighley Cougars
Hunslet 18-48 Rochdale Hornets
Newcastle Thunder 4-42 North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town 4-28 Oldham
Round 14
Sunday, June 30
Cornwall 10-16 North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder 10-44 Midlands Hurricanes
Oldham 30-6 Hunslet
Workington Town 18-37 Keighley Cougars
Round 15
Sunday, July 7
Keighley Cougars 20-20 Rochdale Hornets
Newcastle Thunder 0-44 Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders 18-32 Midlands Hurricanes
Round 16
Sunday, May 12
Midlands Hurricanes 22-24 Cornwall (re-arranged from July 14)
Saturday, July 13
Newcastle Thunder v Hunslet
Sunday, July 14
Oldham v North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets
Round 17
Sunday, July 21
Cornwall v Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet
Oldham v Keighley Cougars
Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes
Round 18
Sunday, July 28
Hunslet v Workington Town
Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes
Newcastle Thunder v Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets v Oldham
Round 19
Sunday, August 4
Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder
Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes
Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall
Workington Town v North Wales Crusaders
Round 20
Saturday, August 10
Cornwall v Hunslet
Sunday, August 11
Midlands Hurricanes v Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars
Oldham v Newcastle Thunder
Round 21
Sunday, August 18
Cornwall v Midlands Hurricanes
Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders
Keighley Cougars v Oldham
Newcastle Thunder v Rochdale Hornets
Round 22
Sunday, August 25
Keighley Cougars v Hunslet
Oldham v Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder
Round 23
Saturday, August 31
Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet
Sunday, September 1
North Wales Crusaders v Cornwall
Oldham v Workington Town
Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars
