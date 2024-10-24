Newly-promoted Championship outfit Oldham have signed young forward Lewis Baxter following his departure from Leigh Leopards, handing him a one-year deal for 2025.

Baxter, 22, featured twice for the Leopards in Super League last season as well as making appearances for both Doncaster and Whitehaven in the second tier as a loanee.

During his time at St Helens, who he played three senior games for them between 2022 and 2023, the youngster also spent time on dual-registration with Swinton Lions and out on loan at North Wales Crusaders.

Accordingly, with 27 first-team games under his belt all in, Oldham will become the seventh different club he’s donned a shirt for.

Championship new boys swoop to sign Leigh Leopards forward

The Roughyeds, 2024 League 1 champions, have already added high-profile signings to their ranks in the shape of Adam Milner, Gil Dudson and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (loan), all of whom joining from Super League clubs.

Baxter detailed his ambition to become a regular at Boundary Park, saying: “I’m excited and just cant wait to get started and meet all the lads.

“I just want to prove myself and show what I am about. I want to be aiming for the play-offs with Oldham, I see no reason that we can’t with the players we have got, the only way is up from here.

“I am a hard worker and I like to be a player that the lads want to play with, the one percenters, the energy, that’s what I am about. I try my best to bring some physicality too.

Hopefully at Oldham I can show what I am about.”

Roughyeds boss Sean Long added: “We have been keeping tabs on him for a while and he comes from a really good system at St Helens.

“We have had really good feedback from Saints and I hope he has found a home with us at Oldham now.

“He is a great asset to our pack whether at back row or at 13. It is great to get a young kid who is this hungry to play for Oldham in the Championship and progress with us even further.”