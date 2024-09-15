Newly-formatted League 1 Play-Offs begin as two clubs advance to next stage

The League 1 play-offs have now begun, and after the first weekend of action, four clubs remain in the race to join champions Oldham in the Championship in 2025.

As champions, Sean Long’s Roughyeds have earned automatic promotion, meaning they will make the jump to the second tier ahead of 2025.

But for those finishing 2nd – 6th, the season is now at its most crucial stage. Those teams were as follows: Keighley Cougars (2nd), Rochdale Hornets (3rd), Hunslet (4th), Midlands Hurricanes (5th) and Workington Town (6th).

Normally, the League 1 play-offs span four weekends. This year though, that’s extended out to five weekends.

Sunday afternoon saw Midlands pip Workington with a 24-22 success on home soil in the elimination play-off. As a result, the Hurricanes’ play-off journey continues, but for the Cumbrians, the season is over.

Elsewhere, in the qualifying play-off, Rochdale thumped Hunslet 30-18 at the Crown Oil Arena. Neither of those two are out of the play-offs entirely now, but the Hornets have made their lives somewhat easier with that win.

Next weekend, Gary Thornton’s Rochdale side will travel away to 2nd-placed Keighley in the qualifying semi-final. The winner of that moves straight on to the League 1 play-off final, while the loser gets another chance in the Preliminary final.

That preliminary final – in week three – will come against whoever wins next weekend’s elimination semi-final between Hunslet and Midlands. The loser of that clash at the South Leeds Stadium will see their season come to an end.

Eventually, there will be a League 1 play-off final on October 6. Normally, the winner of this would be promoted – but that may not be the case this year.

League 1 Play-Offs begin: New format explained

As announced back in March, the Championship will reduce in size to 13 clubs for 2025 while League 1 will increase to 10 teams.

As a result, only the League 1 champions (Oldham) would automatically be promoted, not the play-off winners.

While two Championship clubs will be relegated, whoever wins the League 1 play-off final will face the side that finish third-bottom (12th) in the second tier in a one-off game for a spot in the Championship in 2025.

At the time of writing, with two rounds remaining in the second tier, Swinton Lions are the team occupying 12th spot.

Doncaster were the League 1 Play-off winners in 2023

And accordingly, if that was how the season ended, the winners of the League 1 play-offs would take on Swinton in a one-off game for that last Championship spot.

That game, whoever is involved, will take place on Sunday, October 13 i.e. ‘Week 5’ of the League 1 play-offs.

It will take place at the home of the Championship team involved.

League 1 Play-Offs: The remaining schedule

Week 2: September 21/22

Semi-final 1 (Qualifying): Keighley Cougars v Rochdale Hornets – The winner of this tie advances straight through to the promotion play-off final

Semi-final 2 (Elimination): Hunslet v Midlands Hurricanes

Week 3: September 29

Preliminary Final: Loser of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

Week 4: October 6

League 1 Play-off Final*: Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Preliminary Final

*To be played at the home of the finalist that finished highest in the league

Week 5: October 13

Championship Promotion Play-off Final: 12th-placed Championship team v Winner of League 1 Play-off Final

