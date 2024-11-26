League 1 outfit Workington Town have announced investment into the club from a duo which includes Carl Porter, a former Scholarship Coach at Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The Cumbrians are preparing for a third successive campaign in League 1 having finished 6th last term before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs with a defeat to Midlands Hurricanes.

Jonty Gorley has been appointed as Town’s new head coach, with sights set on building towards a Championship return.

And on Tuesday afternoon, with the full fixture list for the upcoming season set to be announced come 6pm, Workington announced the news of Porter’s investment.

League 1 club confirm investment from duo including ex-Warrington Wolves youth coach

Now an industry expert in the world of finance, Porter invests into the Cumbrian club alongside friend Kevin Whittaker, who is a partner at a Warrington-based natural turf supplier.

The extent of the pair’s investment hasn’t been revealed, though Town’s press release says they have taken a ‘significant shareholding’.

Porter and Whittaker’s joint quote in that press release says: “We are privileged and excited to acquire a considerable shareholding at Workington Town.

“We have been associated with the club since around 2020 and we love the place and the people involved, and most of all the passion of the supporters.

“More recently, we have seen the commitment to try and take Workington back to the Championship and to also cement itself at the heart of its community.

“As long-time fans of rugby league, we feel it’s a good time to get involved with Workington.

“The positivity that surrounds everything and everyone involved and their recent IMG improvement shows the club are doing many aspects of the measuring pillars well.

“It’s evident that the whole board is working well together and has made huge strides off the pitch and should be commended for their work, the trust we have in the board to deliver what they have worked hard for is strong.

“We have qualities we feel can assist the club, and a lot of belief in the people who run the club to ensure our support, via investment, is a good decision.

“We look forward to supporting Workington as we continue to strengthen its operational structure.

“Up the Town.”

