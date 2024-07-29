Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 19 rounds so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (28/07/2024)..

10. Wigan Warriors (DOWN 5)

Wigan have gone from being top of our Power Rankings to 10th in a matter of weeks after they lost back-to-back Super League games against Hull FC and Warrington. The Warriors have fallen to third in the league table, sitting just behind Warrington and Hull KR on points difference, although they do have a game in hand which is against Leigh on Tuesday week.

9. Leigh Leopards (NEW)

Brad Dwyer of Leigh Leopards

The Leopards made their play-off intentions clear with a remarkable 46-4 win over struggling St Helens on Friday night. Adrian Lam’s side have won four from their last six matches and are creeping up on the top six, sitting five points behind sixth-placed Saints with a game in hand which is against Wigan on Tuesday week. Leigh travel to Castleford on Thursday night as they look to cause disruption in the race for the play-offs.

NOTEBOOK: Bailey Hodgson verdict, Tom Aspinall support, Darnell McIntosh impact

8. Catalans Dragons (NEW)

The Dragons are going under the radar this season, but Steve McNamara’s side are one of the form teams in Super League, having won four of their last five games, including their latest success on Saturday against Hull FC. Catalans are currently sat fourth in the Super League table, four points away from Hull KR and Wigan.

READ MORE: Assessing Sam Tomkins’ hotly anticipated return to action as Catalans Dragons beat Hull FC

7. Sheffield Eagles (NEW)

Mark Aston’s side have been in our Power Rankings for most of the year but recently slipped out of the top 10. The Eagles are back now though and they come straight into seventh as their season goes from strength to strength. The Eagles enjoyed a 78-24 victory over Whitehaven on Sunday, seeing them sit third in the Championship table, one point behind second-placed Toulouse. It’s been a remarkable effort from the part-time Eagles so far.

6. York Knights (UP 4)

York Knights head coach Mark Applegarth

Mark Applegarth has turned York’s season around, having lost just once in the last 10 games. The Knights eased past Swinton 34-4 on home soil on Sunday, a result which sees them sit just one point behind Doncaster, who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot with nine games still left to play. A real upturn in form.

5. Wakefield Trinity (UP 1)

Daryl Powell’s outfit bounced back from a defeat in Toulouse the previous week with a thrilling 46-18 victory over neighbours Featherstone on Sunday afternoon. Trinity have a seven-point cushion at the top of the Championship ladder, having won 16 from 17 games this season. Only a disaster could stop them from finishing top now.

4. Hull Kingston Rovers (DOWN 1)

Hull KR drop down a place in our Power Rankings this week but it’s through no fault of their own, it’s simply down to the performance Warrington produced in their win at Wigan which we’ll come onto next. Hull KR enjoyed a 40-16 win over bottom club London Broncos on Friday night, seeing Willie Peters’ side go second in the Super League ladder on points difference. The Robins have lost just one of their last eight, and that loss came in Golden Point extra-time against Catalans. They’re in superb form.

3. Warrington Wolves (UP 1)

Arron Lindop in action for Warrington Wolves

Warrington have climbed a place in our Power Rankings following their incredible 40-4 win at Wigan on Friday evening. The momentum is certainly with the Wolves right now, with Sam Burgess’ side being the only team in Super League to have won their last five league games. The Wire are sat top of the Super League table, above Hull KR and Wigan via points difference.

RELATED: Sam Burgess labels Warrington Wolves teenager ‘world-class’ before wild Calvin Klein claim

2. Toulouse Olympique (-)

French outfit Toulouse remain second in our Power Rankings following their emphatic 58-6 win over Dewsbury on Saturday night. It’s now a run of just one defeat in 13 for Sylvain Houles’ men – and that loss came to Championship table toppers Wakefield. Toulouse are seven points behind Wakefield in the league table and with 10 games to go, it’s all about finishing in second now and heading into the business end of the season with some momentum.

RELATED: The 21 players who have made 500 career appearances after Toulouse captain’s milestone

1. Oldham (-)

Oldham were made to work for a 14-10 victory in a derby clash against Rochdale on Sunday afternoon, a result which sees Sean Long’s side strengthen their spot at the top of the League 1 table, with the Roughyeds sat three points above second-placed Keighley, who Oldham face just once again before the end of the campaign. Pole position for promotion is now well and truly theirs having won 14 of their first 15 games in the third tier this term.

READ NEXT: Predicting England’s team for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup including Warrington Wolves quartet, NRL stars