After the teenager’s two-try performance in Warrington’s thumping 40-4 win at Wigan Warriors, Wolves boss Sam Burgess labelled Arron Lindop ‘world-class’, tipping him to have a great career both on and off the field.

Lindop only turned 18 in March, but having scored on his senior debut in Round 1 away against Catalans Dragons, he now has four tries in just six Super League appearances.

A product of the club’s academy and a local lad, the youngster moved into the centres and scored the first try in both halves at The Brick Community Stadium as Warrington picked up a win which takes them top of the ladder in Super League.

Opening the scoring two minutes in on Friday evening, he was the first to pounce on Matt Dufty’s grubber kick, and the starlet’s second of the evening saw him burst through a gap to power his way over the line.

Sam Burgess labels Warrington Wolves teenager Arron Lindop ‘world-class’

Burgess himself was thrust into the limelight as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, handed his professional debut by Steve McNamara at Bradford Bulls back in July 2006.

‘If you’re good enough, you’re old enough’ is a common phrase in sport, and having been around the game so long, the Wire boss knows talent when he sees it regardless of how old a player may be.

Lindop – who switched to the right centre when he lined up for the Round 19 clash with world champions Wigan rather than taking his usual position out on the left wing – fits the bill perfectly.

Burgess detailed: “I think he’s genuinely a world-class player. h e’s only young, he’s only 18, and I’m not putting any pressure on him, but he plays (on the) left and right (sides) now.

“I don’t think he ever thought of himself as a right-sided player, but I’ve asked him to do something and he’s done it no questions asked.

“That’s the sign to me of a great player. He’s only been full-time with us for about eight weeks, so it’s frightening where he might get to after a couple of pre-seasons and a couple of full-time years.

“But I really liked his discipline to finish his schooling and his college (before going full-time). That was important to him, and we respected that.

“Now he’s full-time, we’re seeing him gradually get better and better. He’ll have days where he dips, that’s okay, he’s only a young lad.

“He’s got some great times in front of him.”

Burgess makes wild Calvin Klein ‘come and get him’ claim about star in the making Lindop

During Warrington’s Round 18 win at St Helens, Sky Sports were granted access behind the scenes with Burgess and Warrington.

A clip from the Wolves’ dressing room pre-match went viral which saw Burgess joking with Lindop that the club pay him too much as the youngster prepared to take to the field wearing Calvin Klein boxers.

But while that was obviously intended as a joke, Burgess’ belief in Lindop’s potential was evidenced even further post-match on Friday night as he issued a ‘come and get him’ plea to the American fashion brand.

Burgess said: “Calvin Klein should really come and speak to this kid, let’s get serious, I think it’s important.

“He’s a young, good looking lad and he’s going to have a great career.

“He should be getting his managers to work it out (with brands like Calvin Klein).

“He needs to work on his six-pack though!”