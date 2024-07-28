With confirmation this week that the 2026 Rugby League World Cup will be held in both Australia and Papua New Guinea, it’s difficult not to think ahead from an English point of view (at least at Love Rugby League towers).

The side that competed in the last World Cup is going to look very different to the one that will step out for their first game Down Under in two years. Some of icons and mainstays of English sides in recent years will have either retired or been replaced in Shaun Wane’s thinking by the time 2026 arrives.

But what could an England first-choice 17 look like by then? Well, hold our (hypothetical) hand and come with us on a journey into the future..

Fullback: Jack Welsby

Jack Welsby in action for St Helens in 2024

A straightforward pick to start off. Welsby will almost certainly still be one of the world’s premiere players by the time 2026 rolls around: but there is a slight issue, perhaps.

The signs seem to suggest that Welsby will be playing half-back for St Helens at club level next year with the arrival of Tristan Sailor from the NRL – so could that lead to Wane opting to move his vice-captain into the halves?

Wing: Dom Young

Dom Young in action for Sydney Roosters in 2024

England have had a rich selection of wingers to pick from in recent years but some of them will have likely moved on from the international game come 2026. One who won’t, however, is the outstanding Young.

He will only be 25 and arguably reaching his peak when the next World Cup takes place, and would appear to be a lock-in on one wing for Wane.

Centre: Harry Newman

Harry Newman in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Another player who will be approaching his peak years by the time the next World Cup takes place is Leeds centre Newman. Though he has struggled for his best club form over the last 18 months or so, there is no doubting Wane is a fan.

He has stuck by Newman this season, selecting him for the mid-season Test in France – and when Newman rediscovers his best form at Leeds, that will only strengthen the grip he has on one of the centre spots for England.

Centre: Herbie Farnworth

Herbie Farnworth scoring for the Dolphins against Cronulla

There’s not been much sight of Farnworth in an England setup since the last World Cup in 2022. However, there’s no doubting he will be a firm fixture in the squad for the next tournament at the very least.

He is another who will only be 26 by the time that event is staged Down Under, and you get the feeling that there would have to be something significant happen as things stand to prevent a centre pairing of Newman and Farnworth.

Wing: Matty Ashton

Predicting the other winger is tricky. Tom Johnstone will almost certainly still be around, but will admittedly be 31 by then. There are plenty of other promising options for Wane to choose from too, including Warrington’s Josh Thewlis.

But we’ve gone for his Wire team-mate, Ashton. Already a proven international and one of the best wingers in Super League, Ashton could be even better come 2026. So he gets the nod in a congested selection pool.

Stand-off: George Williams

George Williams in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Not much to say here. The England captain will somehow still only be 31 by the time the next tournament begins. There is categorically no way Wane would leave out his most important player.

Scrum-half: Harry Smith

Harry Smith in action for England during the 2023 autumn Test Series against Tonga

Who partners Williams, though? Smith could technically line up for Wales if they qualified for the event – but we’ll wager he’ll almost certainly make the cut in Wane’s squad for England.

There are other potential options: Will Pryce will have perhaps had three seasons in the NRL by this point, while as we mentioned, Welsby could go into the halves. Who knows how well players like Leon Hayes have developed, too. But Smith would appear to be the front-runner to have the seven shirt.

Prop: Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors

Into the pack – and it’s quite incredible to think that Thompson will still only be 31 by the time the next World Cup comes around.

He’ll arguably be at his peak then, and if he continues in the form he’s shown since returning to Super League, there’s no doubting that by that stage, he’ll be the cornerstone and arguably leader of the English pack.

Hooker: Brad O’Neill

Brad O’Neill lifts the Challenge Cup following Wigan Warriors’ triumph in the competition’s 2024 final against Warrington Wolves

You would imagine that Daryl Clark’s time as an England hooker may have ended in a couple of years – not least because there’ll be O’Neill pushing hard for a starting berth.

The Wigan number nine has already won everything there is to win at club level despite being so early into his career. He’ll almost certainly be England’s starting hooker in two years, too.

Prop: Matty Lees

Matty Lees applauds the St Helens supporters following a game in 2024

The front row has a familiar feel to it in our eyes, with Thompson being joined by Lees in the starting prop positions.

The St Helens man has emerged into a real leader at club level and given how he’ll only be only 28 at the next World Cup, he will form a menacing starting front row pairing alongside Thompson.

Second row: Matty Nicholson

Both back-rowers will likely be playing in the NRL come 2026. Warrington star Nicholson is bound for Canberra next year, following in the footsteps of fellow Englishmen John Bateman and Elliott Whitehead to have played for the Raiders.

Expect Nicholson to be a huge hit Down Under and in a couple of years, be a regular fixture in the England side too.

Second row: Kai Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul in action for England in 2023

Another who will only get better and better in the years to come is Newcastle Knights forward Pearce-Paul, who is almost certain to be part of England’s plans in 2026.

The former Wigan man gets the nod for us to start alongside Nicholson in the back row: but it’s an area Wane is blessed for selection options in. Leeds’ James McDonnell is another who could easily be in the mix by then, too.

Loose forward: Victor Radley

Everyone’s favourite adopted Englishman will only be 28 at the next World Cup – meaning there’s not much debate about who wears the 13 shirt for Wane come 2026.

Bench: Danny Walker, Max King, Morgan Smithies, George Delaney

Max King runs out ahead of a Canterbury Bulldogs game in 2024

This is where things get tough, with some seriously big names missing the cut in the 17.

England will need an interchange hooker and logic suggests it will be the ever-impressive Walker in tandem with O’Neill. Canberra forward Smithies is a player Wane is a huge admirer of, and it would make sense for him to be involved somehow.

We’ve gone with Delaney, not least because his rapid development suggests he’ll be even better in 2026 if he continues on this upward trajectory. The last spot? Controversial, but we’ve gone for Bulldogs forward King. Born in Huddersfield and having made no secret of his desire to represent England, he’s the final pick in our 17.

