St Helens look set to be without star fullback Jack Welsby for a prolonged period, Paul Wellens has confirmed – while Moses Mbye also potentially faces a spell on the sidelines, too.

The Saints‘ miserable league form continued with a fifth consecutive defeat, losing 46-4 at the hands of Leigh Leopards. It is the first time since 1986 they have lost five league games in succession and, naturally, the first time in the Super League era it has happened.

They could end the weekend sixth if results go against them but more worrying than that is the loss of Welsby, who left the field in the early stages with a hamstring problem which Wellens is prepared to admit looks significant.

When asked about whether it was a serious setback, Wellens admitted: “It looks that way. They’re never really short term things are they. We’ll get the scan done as soon as possible and get some information but it’s looking likely we’ll be without Jack for a number of weeks.”

Wellens was then asked about whether it could be more likely months, rather than weeks, if his hamstring is torn.

And he said: “We just don’t know. It’s probably a sign of where we’re at right now, things are not going our way with those types of things.”

There was even more miserable news, too, with Mbye suffering from a knee problem that forced him from the field. Wellens revealed Mbye has been carrying the injury for several weeks.

He said: “He had to come off because he was injured. He’s got a bit of a patella tendon knee issue that he’s been carrying for a number of weeks and like a lot of players out there, we’re not afforded the opportunity to give people a week’s rest to those guys who potentially need it given the issue we’re in.

“I’m not overly going to criticise individuals because I know players are playing busted and putting their hand up for the team whilst we’ve got a lot of players not there and I respect that about the playing group. Moses, along with a number of players out there, playing with a few issues.”

George Delaney and Mark Percival also left the field with issues which will be assessed in the coming days.

