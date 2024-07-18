With Great Britain potentially set to return in 2025 and England’s long-term plans beyond the next Rugby League World Cup becoming clear, it’s easy to project which players may and may not be around in the coming years for the national side.

Shaun Wane has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal to pick from in both the short and long-term for England, starting with this year’s Test series against Samoa.

But beyond that, who are likely to be the next players that earn Test debuts after four were handed their first caps against France last month?

Love Rugby League has taken a dive into the future to predict the next nine who will be called up by Wane.

Junior Nsemba

The fact Nsemba is even on this list is a surprise given how well he’s performed in the first half of this season with Wigan Warriors. But Nsemba was overlooked for the mid-season Test against France, meaning he’s still waiting for a first call-up under Wane.

We’d wager it wouldn’t be long until he gets his chance though. In fact, he’s likely to be one of the next debutants to pull on an England shirt: potentially as early as this year against Samoa.

Liam Marshall

Another Wigan player who somehow doesn’t have a Test cap to his name is winger Liam Marshall – but surely, that will be put right before the end of his career.

Consistently one of the best players in the competition in the last two or three seasons, while there is huge depth on the wings for England of late, Marshall will surely have to force his way into a Test side sooner, rather than later.

Cameron Smith

The Leeds Rhinos captain has been impressive once again in a season of disappointment – and while he plays in a position where there’s significant depth, he’s another who is potentially overdue a shot in a Test jersey.

You would assume that at some point, a first call-up comes Smith’s way given the ability he possesses.

Zach Eckersley

We’re beginning to look a bit further down the line now for some future stars of the national side: and Eckersley certainly looks to have all the tools to go to the top given the start to life he’s made in a Wigan shirt.

Already a Challenge Cup winner and a match-winner in the derby last weekend, Eckersley offers utility value and bags of talent. At some stage, it’s probable he’ll get the nod from Wane to make a Test debut: but not right now.

Harry Robertson

Harry Robertson in action on his St Helens debut

Another who caught the eye in last weekend’s derby, Robertson could well be a prolonged presence in the St Helens team both for the remainder of this season and beyond.

With Lewis Dodd departing at the end of this year, there’s every possibility the Saints could nudge Jack Welsby to half-back in 2025, giving Robertson a long-term chance at fullback. If he shines how he did in the derby, it’s hard not to imagine him being an England international of the future.

Yusuf Aydin

After moving around clubs early in his carer, Aydin has finally found a home – and his best form – at Hull FC.

The prop has been a revelation since joining from Hull KR, and the early evidence is that the Black and Whites certainly got a good deal when they swapped him with Jack Brown. He’ll be one player John Cartwright is keen to build around and if he continues on this trajectory, it won’t be long before he’s being spoken about at England level.

He’s actually already played on the international stage, too! He has represented Turkey, qualifying for the nation via his family heritage.

Denive Balmforth

Another Hull youngster who appears to have a bright future is hooker Balmforth. It’s likely he’ll get an opportunity in Cartwright’s first-team squad next season, even with the impending arrival of Amir Bourouh on a permanent deal.

Balmforth is exciting to watch and appears to have huge potential. In the years to come, when the likes of Daryl Clark step aside, Balmforth is one that could easily be considered a future England player.

Josh Thewlis

Thewlis has established himself as a frontline, first-choice winger at Warrington Wolves and he does not look out of place in Super League.

He’d be fighting with his Wire team-mate, Matty Ashton, for a spot in any potential England side but given how he is still only 22, there is no rush. Thewlis will surely get a chance at some stage.

Max King

Our last pick is a bold one – not least because there’s no guarantee King would choose an England call-up if it were offered his way.

But the forward, who was born in Huddersfield when his father played league in England for the Giants, certainly has a bright future and if Wane is open to more heritage players representing England, he could easily be next.

