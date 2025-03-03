Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors dominate after Las Vegas rout with six clubs represented

After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve managed to settle on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 3 of the 2025 season.

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Here are our picks, with six Super League clubs represented…

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Jack Welsby in action for St Helens in Round 3

Full-back is fast becoming the position which causes us the most gripe, with quality performances from numerous #1s. Bailey Hodgson, Jake Connor and Jai Field could all have taken the spot this week, but Welsby is the one we’ve chosen.

He made 133 metres as Saints won 26-6 at Wakefield Trinity on Saturday afternoon, scoring a try and grabbing an assist for good measure. Having omitted him last Monday, he had to be in this time around.

2. Harvey Barron (Hull FC)

21-year-old Barron has been in fine form for Hull so far this season, grabbing the opportunity handed to him by new boss John Cartwright with both hands. As they won 11-10 at Huddersfield Giants on Friday evening, the youngster made a whopping 232 metres – capping off a terrific performance with an intercept try which saw him go almost the full length of the field.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Umyla Hanley in action for Leigh Leopards in Round 3

Hanley‘s rise over the last 18 months has been magnificent, and he was on top form as Leigh beat Catalans 34-6 at home on Friday night. Grabbing a hat-trick which included two tremendous finishes as he made 117 metres, the Dragons just couldn’t deal with his dynamic style. He picked up a knock towards the end of that game which the Leopards will hope isn’t a serious issue.

4. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

It’s official: Robertson is officially the only ever-present in LoveRugbyLeague’s 2025 Team of the Week, with this his third successive selection. The youngster earns his place in this edition having grabbed another try during Saints’ win at Wakefield, amassing 126 metres overall in just ten carries.

5. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Ash Handley celebrates a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2025

Leeds beat Castleford Tigers 38-24 at Headingley on Sunday afternoon in a game which was more one-sided than the scoreline suggests, and Handley had a huge role in that. The Rhinos’ co-captain delivered a try and two assists, making a whopping 152 metres with the ball in hand.

We must give a shoutout here to Liam Marshall who was desperately unlucky to miss out, but Wigan are very well represented following their rout of Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, don’t worry about that.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

It came as no surprise that Super League’s biggest entertainer shone as he did in the entertainment capital of the world on Saturday night, with French scoring a try and grabbing an assist as Wigan beat Warrington 48-24.

209 metres made in the space of 18 carries is a brilliant return, and every time he touched the ball, French played a pivotal role in tearing Wire’s defence apart. Another man-of-the-match showing in another big game. Unreal.

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in Round 3

Just like French at Wigan, it’s easy to omit Lam when you’re dishing praise the way of Leigh because it’s just expected now from the Papua New Guinea international. But on this occasion, having recorded three assists during the Leopards’ win against Catalans, the playmaker is more than deserving of his spot in this side. A master at unlocking defences.

8. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue (Hull KR)

KR kicked Round 3 off with a thumping 42-0 win at home against Salford Red Devils on Thursday evening, and Sue delivered a monstrous performance, which we thought deserved some recognition. The veteran prop made 16 tackles and took in as many carries, amassing 140 metres. That is the highest return of anyone on the field on the night.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Jez Litten goes over to score a try for Hull KR in Round 3

Robins team-mate Litten earned his spot in this Team of the Week having been directly involved in three tries against Salford – scoring one and setting two up. The hooker’s knack of coming off the bench to influence games week in, week out places him highly among KR’s biggest threats, with five trademark darts made from dummy-half against the Red Devils.

10. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Ese’ese was by far and away Hull’s standout player in 2024, and appears to be stepping up again this year under new management. The Samoa and New Zealand international powerhouse made 26 tackles as FC won at Huddersfield, including five on the marker. His metres made tally also hit three figures.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

“I thought I did alright, I think it was the adrenaline rush from the rollercoaster” 🎢 Wigan’s Junior Nsemba reflects on his side’s 48-24 win over Warrington in Las Vegas 🏉 pic.twitter.com/UxGiyw6jDW — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) March 2, 2025

Spoiler alert: Wigan take each of the last three spots in this 13, and that trio starts with Nsemba, who was simply phenomenal throughout. In the first half in particular in Sin City against Warrington, he was unplayable. 103 metres made in total, an assist to his name and 17 tackles completed on the other side of the ball.

We’ve seen some great performances from the 20-year-old since his breakthrough into Matt Peet’s side last season, but this was probably the best so far. It’s difficult to see when or where his rise ends, which is exciting in itself.

12. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Again, this was Walters’ best showing in a Wigan shirt so far, for us. He came off the bench at the Allegiant Stadium and had a devastating impact, seemingly getting involved all over the park.

His 16 tackles, including six on the marker, will get overlooked because of how slick the Warriors were on the night in attack – but he more than played his part going forward as well. More of the same needed from him now.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Kaide Ellis applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2025

Australian Ellis is among the most underrated stars we have in Super League, constantly delivering on the big stage, and Saturday night was no different.

His return of four offloads was the highest of any Warriors player, helping Matt Peet’s side to continuously get themselves on the front foot and down the field. 22 carries was also the highest tally of anyone on the field, with the loose forward making 132 metres. Oh, and just the 40 tackles! What a player.