Wigan Warriors ratings as young superstar dazzles against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors were on fire in Sin City on Saturday evening, beating Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium as Super League broke new ground.

For the first time in the competition’s 30-year history, a game was played out in the United States – and it was the Warriors who reigned supreme.

Here are our ratings for the Cherry and Whites in Round 3…

Jai Field – 9

When Field gets in the groove, he’s unplayable, and we pretty much reached those standards in Vegas. The full-back was absolutely electric throughout, enjoying a pivotal role in tearing Wire’s defence open time and time again. He was one of the eight to get his name on the scoresheet.

Abbas Miski – 8

Miski may not be the quickest winger we have in the competition, but he ended as Super League’s top try-scorer a couple of years ago, and with good reason. His try on Saturday evening was an absolute thing of beauty, the type of thing we wanted Americans tuning in to see.

Adam Keighran – 8

Keighran got away with one when Toby King thought he’d opened the scoring after taking the ball off the Australian early on, but from there on in, we can’t really pick any holes in what the centre delivered on either side of the ball. He was perfect with the boot, kicking eight conversions, too.

Jake Wardle – 8

Wardle is the best centre in Super League, and was a constant threat with the ball in hand in Sin City. He played his part in numerous breaks downfield, particularly in the second half, and got his rewards with a try of his own. Defensively solid, as always.

Liam Marshall – 9

We’ve touched on Miski being one of the best finishers in Super League already, but Marshall is probably THE best in his position in the competition. He was superb at the Allegiant Stadium, desperately unlucky to be denied a try in the first half having just about dropped the ball as he went for the try-line before grabbing a four-pointer late on. A livewire throughout.

Bevan French – 9

You watch French and never fail to be amazed – in fact, you run out of superlatives. Warrington couldn’t handle him at all Stateside, owing to the bag of tricks he has at his disposal to pull out off-the-cuff. An absolute orchestrator, and a customary try, but we also thought it was worth noting his defensive work: chasing back to stop a certain try midway through the second half.

Harry Smith – 9

Smith has his critics, but he stepped up and delivered on Saturday evening – both with the ball in hand and with his boot, tormenting the Wolves throughout the Round 3 clash. Like his team-mates that got their names on the scoresheet, his just rewards for a terrific showing came through a try of his own.

Liam Byrne – 8

Wigan’s pack were utterly dominant out in Vegas, and Byrne more than played his part in ensuring that was the case. We’re eagerly anticipating the Super League website pulling through statistics from the game so we can see his tackle count. A wealth of post-contact metres to boot.

Kruise Leeming – 9

Leeming is becoming more and more of a figurehead in this all-conquering Wigan side. He just seems to get better by the week, and he was a constant thorn in Warrington’s side, particularly in the early knockings. On top of everything else, the 29-year-old’s durability is so impressive.

Luke Thompson – 8

Thompson – another who grabbed a try – is an absolute behemoth of a player, and we mean that in the best possible sense. Having earned himself a spot in the Dream Team last year in his first season back in Super League, he’s continued that form on into 2025. And when we talk about durability, he deserves a shout out more than most in the game. Incredible.

Junior Nsemba – 10

It’s a good job Wigan have Nsemba tied down long-term as they do, because he’s only continuing to put himself in the shop window with performances like this. His progression over the last year or so has been unbelievable, but tonight’s showing might just have been his best yet in a Warriors shirt.

He was untouchable, particularly in the first half. Whether it be bodying people, smashing them, or finding an offload under pressure. The young man did it all, and then some.

Liam Farrell – 8

Wigan skipper Farrell has been involved in so many historic moments over the years, so it was only right that he led his hometown side out in Sin City. He more than played his part in ensuring the Warriors pack came out on top, and had a key role in a number of slick attacking moves in addition.

Kaide Ellis – 9

The work Ellis does sometimes goes unnoticed, but on this occasion, the Australian thoroughly deserves the praise we’re throwing his way. In defence and attack, he’s just an absolute monster. Not many players of his stature have such slick hands, either.

Patrick Mago (Interchange) – 8

There are times we’re left wanting more from Paddy Mago. Tonight wasn’t one of those occasions in any way, shape or form. The big man put in some huge hits and enjoyed a couple of bulldozing carries during the time he spent out on the field. There’s no doubt having to defend against him absolutely sapped Warrington, which told in the second half.

Tyler Dupree (Interchange) – 9

It was written in the stars for it to be Dupree who grabbed the first-ever Super League try on US soil given his family ties to American sports, wasn’t it?! That try came just a few minutes after he entered the action in the first half, and was the highlight of his performance, but the front-rower’s all-round showing was of very high quality. More of the same needed in weeks to come.

Sam Walters (Interchange) – 9

Walters caught the eye during Wigan’s semi-final win against Leigh Leopards last season, but if that was his best performance in a Warriors shirt to date, this was almost certainly his second-best.

The towering forward has a huge impact on the game when he was called upon, particularly in how he drew numerous Warrington players to him every time he touched the ball and opened up space for others as a result.

Tom Forber (Interchange) – 7

Young hooker Forber’s stint on the field was only a short one, which is why his rating is lower than the rest of his team-mates rather than anything performance-related. What an occasion for him to be involved in at the tender age of 21, he even got an assist for Luke Thompson!