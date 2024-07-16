Both Shaun Wane and Stuart Barrow would coach the Great Britain men’s and women’s sides if the concept returns in place of England next year, Love Rugby League can confirm.

Plans for a possible return of the Lions have materialised, as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week. If approved by senior rugby league officials, then Great Britain would replace England in all international activity for the men’s and women’s sides for 2025.

That would include the one-off Test match in Las Vegas currently scheduled to be played between England and Australia, two more women’s Tests later in the year and, of course, the eagerly-anticipated return of the men’s Ashes, with a three-Test series lined up.

And Love Rugby League has been told that there are no special plans to appoint alternative Great Britain coaches to lead the Lions, like has been the case in the past when England and GB have had different people in charge.

Wane is categorically the man who would take a Lions tour Down Under, with the England head coach believed to be enthused by the idea, as a former Great Britain international himself.

The same is true for the women’s team – with Barrow also locked in to lead Great Britain’s Lionesses in both Las Vegas and Australia if the plans are approved.

Talks are being held over whether or not to revive Great Britain for the first time since the ill-fated 2019 tour of New Zealand by the Lions – which was the only time the Lions have played games since the late-2000s.

That tour was deemed a commercial failure internally, with poor reports from the players who went on tour, too. However, there are hopes that mistakes can be learned from five years ago and with the prospect of an Ashes series, there will be more commercial appetite and supporter buy-in for a Great Britain return.

And both Wane and Barrow have been assured that even if the plans change from England to Great Britain, they will both be in charge – with no appetite to look for one-off coaches to take the Lions.

