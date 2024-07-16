Great Britain appears to be returning – but there is one problem that needs considering.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that senior rugby league officials were considering bringing back the Lions brand for next year’s tour to Australia, with the men’s and women’s England sides being replaced by Great Britain.

But many fans are pointing out that if Shaun Wane does lead Great Britain, rather than England, there is precious little in the way of players from Scotland, Ireland and Wales to select from – making it effectively the England side, but just under another name.

However, there are a handful of players on both sides of the world who have the quality and the talent to be in a Great Britain squad, and offer some form of representation for the other nations. Here’s a selection of the best.

Sam Hughes (Wales)

Canterbury prop Hughes qualifies for Wales through heritage – and he’s making real strides in the NRL and establishing a name for himself as a star of the future.

After making his debut last year and going on to make five appearances for the Bulldogs, he has been an ever-present this season, featuring in all 16 of their NRL games. England, and as such, Great Britain, are blessed with forwards – but Hughes is performing exceptionally well.

Bradman Best (Wales)

Bradman Best in action for Newcastle Knights in 2024

Best’s Welsh heritage is well documented: so much so, there have even been calls from rugby union outlets for Wales to try and convince him to cross codes and represent them in the 15-man code.

The Newcastle Knights star is a genuine top-tier talent – he’s now a regular in New South Wales squads and a Test call-up for the Kangaroos may await him at some point. But if that doesn’t happen in the near future, he could easily opt to represent his Welsh heritage.

However, if he did via Great Britain, it would end his chances of playing for Australia: players cannot switch between Tier One nations.

Bailey Hayward (Scotland)

Another Canterbury Bulldogs player – but one who already has experience of representing his heritage having featured in the World Cup in 2022 for Scotland.

Capable of playing half-back or 13, Hayward has made a breakthrough in the NRL since making his debut earlier this year, featuring 11 times at the time of writing for the Bulldogs. By this time next year, he would be another who has continued to develop into a top talent: and one Great Britain could consider.

Euan Aitken (Scotland)

Euan Aitken in action for Scotland in the 2016 Four Nations | Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

Another player who has experience of representing his British heritage, Aitken has five caps for Scotland ever since making his debut in the 2016 Four Nations.

The Dolphins man has just turned 29 and in truth, his chances of a first Test call-up for the Kangaroos may now have passed. That would perhaps make it likely that he’d be more open to receiving the Great Britain call-up than others..

James Bell (Scotland)

James Bell in action for St Helens in 2024

It’s not juts NRL players who we think could be in contention: St Helens forward James Bell is another who would fancy his chances of catching Shaun Wane’s eye if he casts his net beyond English talent.

Bell has emerged as one of the most consistent and impressive forwards in Super League and if there is to be a full-scale tour with midweek and warm-up games, a player of Bell’s durability would not go amiss.

Jaimin Jolliffe (Ireland)

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix

The Gold Coast prop has been a regular for the Titans for the past few years, and has two caps for Ireland to his name following the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Could he be another option for Wane?

