Castleford Tigers have been dealt a blow with the news that Huddersfield Giants have recalled Matty English from what was a hugely successful loan spell.

English’s long-term future at the Giants remains unclear. Love Rugby League revealed last week that clubs had been put on notice about the prospect of the prop leaving at the end of this season, though it is uncertain how much of an impact Ian Watson’s sacking will have on that situation.

The very fact Luke Robinson has recalled him underlines he has a short-term role to play at the club, if nothing else. But what about Castleford? Will they head back into the market to try and find a replacement for the forward?

If they do, here are some possible options across Super League.

Harvie Hill

Harvie Hill celebrates Wigan Warriors’ triumph in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers

Hill has made Wigan’s bench fairly regularly of late, but with Brad O’Neill set to return from suspension this week and Kruise Leeming nearing a return to fitness, it is clear that there will be players who have to make way in Matt Peet’s 17 in the not-too-distant future.

Hill could well be one of those players and with Wigan well-stocked on prop forwards, if they do decide to let someone leave on a short-term loan, Hill could be an asset for a number of Super League clubs. Castleford would almost certainly be interested in a player of his ability.

James Donaldson

James Donaldson in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

Donaldson has been injured for a hefty period in 2024 but he made his playing return over the weekend in Leeds’ reserves side. He is a player with a wealth of experience who would undoubtedly give the Tigers a lift.

One potential complication is the arrival of Brad Arthur at the Rhinos. He may well want to have a closer look at all of his squad before sanctioning any exits or, indeed, arrivals. Which could impact our next pick, too..

Tom Nicholson-Watton

The young prop is another who is arguably in need of game-time. He has been in and around Leeds’ 21-man squads for the majority of this season but he has only made three appearances for the Rhinos in 2024.

Again, the arrival of Arthur could potentially mean Nicholson-Watton isn’t immediately available but if he is, he’d be a great addition to the Tigers.

Zach Fishwick

Since breaking through into Hull KR’s first-team in 2022, Fishwick has had to be patient for more opportunities at the Robins.

His 2024 has comprised of appearances for the club’s reserves side and games out on dual-registration at Featherstone Rovers. He has not made a Super League appearance this year. A player with bags of potential, would he be a player of interest for the Tigers?

Dan Norman

Dan Norman in a pre-match warm up for Leigh Leopards in 2024

The former St Helens forward comes with plenty of experience, but he is not currently in the first-team picture at Leigh Leopards.

The arrival of Aaron Pene and the returns to fitness of both John Asiata and Robbie Mulhern has nudged Norman down the pecking order somewhat. He would likely be available – and would certainly bring an improvement to Castleford’s pack.

He could be an ideal English replacement.

