All 12 Super League clubs returned to the field for their first competitive action of 2025 this weekend with a dramatic and eventful Third Round of the Challenge Cup.

Castleford Tigers were stunned by Bradford Bulls but the other 11 teams safely booked their passage into Saturday evening’s Fourth Round draw.

But after the first competitive games of the year, there is now the weekly nervous wait for clubs to see if any players will be summoned to face the unpredictability off the Match Review Panel.

Of course, things are different this year with a new points-led system and with every player starting on zero, the chance of suspensions in the early weeks of 2025 are slim.

But there are a couple of players in particular who might be waiting for a call on Monday.

Tyler Dupree

A couple of incidents from Friday that might cause some concern for the Wigan Warriors forward.

He was sin-binned for an incident against Sheffield Eagles, with speculation suggesting it was for hair pulling – though we’ll only know for certain when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday. Dupree did also get penalised for a late contact on a kicker – something the RFL have been known to come down heavy on.

It may be a nervous Monday morning for Dupree.

Michael McIlorum

The Hull KR hooker marked his Rovers debut in typically feisty fashion with an uncompromising display.

But that also included a real flashpoint in the early minutes of the victory over York Knights – when he and Paul McShane got physical in a real off-the-ball altercation.

Would McIlorum’s previous record make it more likely a charge would be forthcoming? Again, we’ll find out later on Monday..

St Helens player!

A bit of a left-field one, this – and we hold our hands up to not quite knowing the full story just yet. We have checked with St Helens, and someone was placed on report during the closing stages of their win over West Hull. There is no confirmation as to who exactly it was, but someone was categorically put on report.

We’ll have to wait until Monday to find out who!