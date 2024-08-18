Ranking every Super League club by signings made for 2025 so far: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors at the bottom…

There are just a few months left of the 2024 Super League season, and eyes are already on the transfers being made ahead of 2025.

At the time of writing, 24 players have seen their moves ahead of next year confirmed, whether that be a switch across Super League or those making the move over to the British top flight from the NRL next term.

Below, we’ve put together a ranking of all 12 Super League clubs by the number of signings they’ve actually confirmed, from least to most…

12. London Broncos – 0

London Broncos boss Mike Eccles

London look set to be back in the Championship come 2025. They’re yet to confirm any signings, and are seeing their current squad snapped up by Super League clubs virtually every day.

= Warrington Wolves – 0

Sam Burgess’ Wolves recently brought in John Bateman until the end of the current season on loan from NRL outfit Wests Tigers, but are yet to confirm any new recruits for 2025. The Wire’s only confirmed transfer activity ahead of next year is the departure of young back-rower Matty Nicholson, who will head Down Under to Canberra Raiders.

= Wigan Warriors – 0

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet applauds the club’s supporters at The Brick Community Stadium following a game in 2024

Reigning Super League champions Wigan are the only club in the top flight who have not confirmed any arrivals or departures ahead of 2025. Four of their squad remain off-contract – but there’s been very little talk about incomings.

9. Huddersfield Giants – 1

Huddersfield were the first club to announce a signing for 2025, doing so back on February 7 when they confirmed the signing of veteran England international Tom Burgess from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs. Since then though, the Giants haven’t confirmed any more arrivals.

= Leeds Rhinos – 1

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Leeds confirmed the re-signing of veteran winger Ryan Hall from Hull KR back in April for 2025, but have not announced anyone else as of yet. Not helping that situation will be the uncertainty around the head coach situation at Headingley, with Brad Arthur not yet deciding whether he will stay beyond the end of this year.

= Leigh Leopards – 1

It looks set to be another off-season of heavy change for Leigh, with six of their squad confirmed as leaving so far. No doubt they’ll be busy in recruitment to replace those, but so far, Newcastle Knights young gun David Armstrong is the only confirmed arrival at the Leopards’ Den ahead of 2025.

= Salford Red Devils – 1

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

It’s also been quiet on the recruitment front so far for Salford, whose only confirmed signing is a big one in Huddersfield centre Esan Marsters. The biggest bit of business the Red Devils do in the off-season may well be tying highly sought after boss Paul Rowley down long-term.

= St Helens – 1

Saints confirmed their first signing for 2025 earlier this month in the shape of highly-rated full-back Tristan Sailor from Brisbane Broncos, a man they’ve wanted for a long time. The club have now also handed boss Paul Wellens a contract extension for next year, so recruitment may well pick up in the next few weeks.

4. Castleford Tigers – 2

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

Cas’ two signings are on a technicality given they’re just loans being made into permanent deals, but the retention of Ireland internationals Innes and Louis Senior are enough to see the Tigers sat 4th in this ranking. The twins, who have spent 2024 on loan at The Jungle, officially join from different clubs – Innes from Huddersfield and Louis from Hull KR.

3. Hull KR – 5

There was over a three-month gap between KR‘s first and second confirmed signings for 2025 in the shape of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from Sydney Roosters (announced in February) and Tom Davies from Catalans (announced in June).

Since Davies’ signing though, they’ve already confirmed three other additions in the shape of Eribe Doro from Bradford Bulls, Bill Leyland from London and veteran Micky McIlorum from Catalans. The Robins have been busy.

1. Catalans Dragons – 6

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara

It’s a two-way tie at the top of this ranking, with two Super League clubs having confirmed six new arrivals apiece ahead of 2025 – Catalans are one of those, with their first new recruit being Tommy Makinson from Saints, who was announced back on June 12.

In the two months or so since then, five more players have been confirmed by the French outfit: Nick Cotric and Elliott Whitehead from Canberra, Ollie Partington from Salford, Luke Keary from Sydney Roosters and Tevita Pangai Junior from the Dolphins.

In addition to those, Jarrod Wallace and Reimis Smith have both arrived at the Stade Gilbert Brutus from the NRL until the end of the 2024 season, with a distinct possibility that those two could stick around into next year.

= Hull FC – 6

With new boss Jed Cartwright set to take over in 2025, Hull are the other Super League club to have made six new signings so far ahead of next season – including a quartet from Leigh!

Leopards skipper John Asiata was the first of those confirmed, announced back in May. Team-mates Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes and Ed Chamberlain have all inked deals at the MKM Stadium since then, with the latter already with the Black and Whites on loan until the end of this season.

Elsewhere, FC have snapped up half-back Jordan Abdull from rivals Hull KR and hooker Amir Bourouh from Salford. Abdull is currently on a season-long loan with Catalans, but will re-join Hull come 2025.

