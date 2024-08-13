Matt Moylan injury update as Leigh Leopards coach confirms Gareth O’Brien boost

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has confirmed his side will be without star man Matt Moylan for three to four weeks.

Former Australia international Moylan suffered a rib cartilage injury in Leigh‘s defeat to Wigan Warriors last Tuesday and could be sidelined for up to a month: but Lam is hopeful Moylan will be back for the last couple of games of the season.

“Tom Amone came back last week but Moylan I think will be maybe a couple of weeks,” Lam told Love Rugby League at Super League’s Magic Weekend press event at Elland Road.

“It’s about making sure we have that belief and trust in each other, it’s been a really long season in the sense of injuries. We’ve still got some now, Moylan might be out for another three or four weeks: and it goes on.

“But what we’ve been able to do is just get on with what’s in front of us so we’ve just got to make sure we nail that 80 minutes every week and that’s down to our preparation and our process.”

There is positive injury news for Leigh though in the sense that they are set to welcome back key half-back Gareth O’Brien for Sunday’s Magic clash with Salford Red Devils at Elland Road.

O’Brien has not played since their win over St Helens on July 26 due to concussion protocol: but all being well, the 32-year-old is set to return at Magic Weekend.

“I think Gaz O’Brien will be back this week which will be handy,” Lam told Love Rugby League.

“Jack Hughes has been playing on that right hand side for us in a different style of rugby that we’ve been playing but I’m grateful that Gaz is back, he’s an important part of our team and he’ll certainly help with our direction and our attacking side of rugby so I’m pretty excited about that.”

The Leopards are in good form, having won five of their last six games, but are currently eighth in the Super League table: five points off the top six with six games of the regular season remaining as they make a late surge for the play-offs following an injury-hit first half of the season.

“We’ve addressed the situation numerous times about how the season looks, what’s left and what the goals are,” Lam added.

“We understand that what we are in control of is that 80 minutes every week, at times it’s not going to be good, and we’re going to have to work our way out of it which is what we did (against Hull FC) on the weekend.”

