Kai O’Donnell makes Leigh Leopards history as coach makes ‘best in Super League’ call

Kai O’Donnell scored four tries in Leigh Leopards’ 42-12 win over Hull FC, creating a small piece of history in the process.

The Australian back-rower become the first player to score four tries for Leigh in a Super League game, and the first-ever forward to score three or more in the same category.

Prior to Sunday, only five players had ever scored a hat-trick for Leigh in Super League, and all five played in the backline the day they crossed the whitewash three times – Phil Jones, Danny Halliwell and Ryan Brierley as well as current team-mates Umyla Hanley and Josh Charnley.

Nobody had ever scored four though! The tries were just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what O’Donnell offered to the Leopards throughout their win over Hull, making 165 metres from 21 carries and 19 tackles.

“Possibly the best performance of the year from anyone in Super League,” Lam said of O’Donnell’s performance.

“I respect Kai very highly, and I think that he’s right up there in terms of being the best in Super League.

“I think he probably could have scored another two tries on top of those four!

“His team-mates respect him and appreciate him, he’s one of those players that leads by example – the ultimate professional.

“He got what he deserved today with the four tries, and I think his team-mates will also understand that that doesn’t come by luck. He works hard for that.

“These are the reasons why you coach in my opinion, helping to develop players that are like Kai.

“To help him get to where he is at the moment, playing outside of a half that is very influential for us too, it’s everything about him, his whole demeanour.

“He leaves nothing in the tank – I tried to get him off to give him a rest with 10 minutes to go today and he said no! He scored his fourth try in that period after that.”

O’Donnell has scored 29 tries in 71 appearances for the Leopards since arriving at the club when they were in the Championship in 2022.

The Brisbane-born back-rower will return to the NRL in 2025, having signed a two-year deal with North Queensland Cowboys: and he will leave a sizeable hole in Lam’s pack.

“I love him, we’re going to miss him when that time comes, but the way that he’s developed has been great,” Lam added.

“It’s an honour for the staff and all of the people at this club that we’ve helped him to get to this point.”

