Hull KR star offered to Super League clubs for 2025 ahead of Rovers exit

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell could yet remain in Super League next season after his management informed clubs of his desire to potentially play on, Love Rugby League has learned.

The 31-year-old’s departure from the Robins was confirmed by head coach Willie Peters as far back as May, after his name emerged on a list of off-contract players across Super League who had been informed they would not be offered new deals at their existing clubs.

Peters admitted that with Jez Litten now ready to become the club’s first-choice hooker, the departure of Parcell was on the cards to allow Litten to step up.

“Matty and I had some honest conversations about where he was at and where his future would be whilst Jez was in the background,” Peters said at the time.

“Jez is 25 and not so young anymore but he will be a part of this club for a long time and there needed to be a transition period for him to be our number one hooker.”

The club have already finalised their hooking options beyond Litten for 2025, with youngster Bill Leyland joining on a two-year deal, and more surprisingly, Michael McIlorum joining from Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal.

It was assumed Parcell would return to Australia at the end of this season as part of that reshuffle but Love Rugby League has been informed a number of Super League clubs have been offered the hooker’s services for 2025.

He is reportedly willing to continue playing in Super League if he can find the right club and right deal. Still only 31, Parcell has spent eight seasons in the competition since joining Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

He was part of the squad that won the Grand Final in his first season in England, and went on to make almost 100 appearances for the Rhinos before joining Rovers on loan in 2019, a move which was made permanent in 2020.

Parcell has played a pivotal role in helping Hull KR establish themselves as a dominant force within Super League in that time, and has formed an impressive partnership with Litten in the hooking department since Peters arrived at the club.

However, he could now be lining up against the Robins in 2025 after his management contacted clubs to test the waters over a possible deal elsewhere, it is understood.

