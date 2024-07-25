Whilst the transfer talk has been dominated by the likes of Hull FC, Hull KR and Catalans Dragons, St Helens have quietly been going about some decent recruitment options in an effort to strengthen their squad in 2025.

Paul Wellens side look set to bring in a Brisbane Broncos duo, both in the playing squad and in the coaching box too with Tristan Sailor and Lee Briers both linked with a move to Merseyside, and elsewhere could look to add some more depth to their backline.

It isn’t the complete overhaul we are seeing elsewhere in Super League, but if the moves they are linked with come off they could put together an exceptional squad.

But just how will their new signings fit in around the current crop of players? Well, here are our thoughts on a potential St Helens line-up for the 2025 season.

1. Tristan Sailor

Tristan Sailor in action for Brisbane Broncos in 2024

Slotting in at fullback is Brisbane Broncos man Tristan Sailor, who is heavily linked with a switch to St Helens in 2025. The 26-year-old make his NRL debut in 2019 for St George Illawarra Dragons, and after a spell in the QLD Cup with Souths Logan Magpies made his Broncos debut in 2022.

Sailor has found himself behind star man Reece Walsh since joining Brisbane, but when he has got senior game time has impressed.

2. Waqa Blake

Retaining his spot in the Saints starting team next season should be Waqa Blake. Blake arrived ahead of the current campaign, and after a shaky start to life in the Red Vee has quickly found his feet.

The Fijian international has made 17 appearances to date this season, and has 10 tries to his name. His current contact is set to expire at the end of the season, but Love Rugby League has previously revealed he would be open to extending his stay on Merseyside.

3. Kevin Naiqama

Huddersfield Giants’ Kevin Naiqama

Huddersfield Giants centre Kevin Naiqama has been heavily rumoured with a return to the Totally Wicked Stadium in 2025.

The Fijian international initially joined St Helens back in 2019 after seven years in the NRL, and quickly became a key man. He made 77 appearances for the club in his three seasons, and helped them win three Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup.

Naiqama made the switch to Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 season, after a year back in the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

4. Mark Percival

St Helens stalwart Mark Percival keeps his number four jersey in our predicted team.

The Widnes-native made his debut for the club back in 2013, and has gone onto feature nearly 240 times since. He has also won five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

5. Jon Bennison

Young winger Jon Bennison could be the man to replace Tommy Makinson in the long term, and we have him back in our starting 13 for next season.

The 21-year-old made his Saints debut in 2021, and has already racked up an impressive 51 appearances since. He also scored a try in their Grand Final win over Leeds in 2022.

6. Jack Welsby

Jack Welsby scoring a try for St Helens in 2024

Moving into the halves in this team is Saints star man Jack Welsby.

Whilst the majority of his club appearances have been at fullback, a combination of Lewis Dodd heading to the NRL and Sailor arriving could force him into the halves in 2025. He does have some decent experience here though, in particular during the delayed 2021 World Cup.

The Wigan-native made his St Helens debut during the 2018 season and has already racked up nearly 140 appearances for the club. He also helped win four Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

7. Jonny Lomax

Joining Welsby in the halves is current St Helens skipper Jonny Lomax, who will be in his 17th season at the Saints in 2025.

The 34-year-old has been a core member of the starting team since his debut in 2009, and has tallied an eye-watering 343 appearances in the Red Vee thus far. He has also helped his side win five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

8. Alex Walmsley

Powerhouse prop Alex Walmsley has had his injury issues again this season, but he should looks set to start for the Saints in 2025.

After emerging at Batley Bulldogs, Walmsley joined St Helens in 2013 and has been an integral part of their recent successes. Since his debut, he has made an impressive 279 appearances for the Saints, and helped them win five Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

9. Daryl Clark

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens in 2024

Clark made the switch to the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he will likely play a major role for his new employers in 2025 as well.

Since making the move from Warrington this off-season, Clark has featured in all but one of St Helens games this year and has notched seven tries in the process. He has been a real standout for them in a difficult campaign.

10. Matty Lees

Since making his debut in 2017, Matty Lees has been an ever-present in the St Helens front-row.

Lees has already racked up 155 appearances in the Red Vee in his eight-year stint to date, and has helped the club win four Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

11. James Bell

Jumping into the starting 13 in our 2025 St Helens team is versatile forward James Bell.

Since arriving at the Saints in 2022, Bell has established himself as a top class Super League player, and has always left an impression in whichever position he has played.

In his three seasons with St Helens, Bell has racked up an impressive 67 appearances, and won one Grand Final and one World Club Challenge.

12. Matt Whitely

Another new arrival at St Helens for the 2024 season, but Matt Whitley has made a big impression to date.

Prior to his injury, Whitely was one of St Helens most consistent players, and always gave a good account of himself. He has made 12 appearances since his switch from Catalans Dragons, scoring three tries in the process.

13. Morgan Knowles

St Helens’ Morgan Knowles in action in 2024

Rounding off our St Helens starting 13 is powerhouse Morgan Knowles. The dual-international is another player who has had his injury issues this season, but when fit is a top-class loose forward.

He made his debut for the Saints back in 2015, and has amassed a staggering 211 appearances to date. Knowles has also helped the club win four Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

Bench

Moses Mbye, George Delaney, Sione Mata’utia, Curtis Sironen

