John Bateman ‘bust-up’ revealed as Wests Tigers career reportedly ‘over’

John Bateman’s move to Warrington has reportedly materialised due to the fact he had a ‘bust-up’ with Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall according to one pundit Down Under: with it also insinuated he will not return to the Tigers.

NRL360‘s James Hooper has frequently had interactions with Bateman on social media throughout the latter’s time in Australia with both Canberra Raiders and Wests.

And he has stated that the reason for Bateman’s return to Super League is not due to anything other than the fact he and Marshall had a very public disagreement in front of Bateman’s team-mates about Marshall’s apparent treatment of the Tigers‘ senior players.

“There’s been a blow-up since their game against South Sydney on the weekend where he and Benji have had quite a public set-to in front of the other players,” Hooper said.

“He let Benji know in no uncertain terms that he thinks Benji treats the senior players as though they’re rookies and he treats the rookies as though they’re senior players. So, they’ve had a big bust-up.”

Hooper, speaking to NRL360 host Braith Anasta, insisted that Bateman’s Wests career is now also likely over despite reports insisting he will return in 2025 to honour the remaining two years of his Tigers contract.

He said: “I think he was going to get dropped off the back of the loss to South Sydney. They led 28-26 he takes a play one carry early in a set, tries a risky offload and then Souths end up getting the ball and they get beat… Benji was giving an honest appraisal of what he thought of John’s performance.

“John didn’t appreciate it and just went ‘I’ve had enough of this – I am sick of you treating the senior players like we’re kids’.

“And in fairness to the Tigers kids they have been their best players – (Lachlan) Galvin, Fonua Pole, Jahream Bula. They’re all the ones that are actually having a red hot crack so they’ve had a bust up which to me, Braith, reading between the lines says Bateman won’t be back.”

Bateman is expected to return to England and sign with Warrington in the coming days.

