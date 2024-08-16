Warrington Wolves notebook: John Bateman position, Lachlan Fitzgibbon update, ‘gifted’ young duo

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess met with the media on Monday at Elland Road ahead of their clash with Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend.

Burgess discussed several talking points such as John Bateman’s impact, Zane Musgrove’s recent longer minutes, Lachlan Fitzgibbon’s injury and the promising duo of Cai Taylor-Wray and Arron Lindop.

Here’s the review and rundown of what Burgess had to say at the pre-Magic Weekend press event at Elland Road..

John Bateman’s impact and position

England international Bateman has made two appearances for Warrington following his arrival from Wests Tigers, featuring both from the bench and starting: but Burgess still isn’t 100 per cent on his the position he’ll stay in as we enter the business end of proceedings.

“I’ll put him anywhere and he’ll play but I don’t know where he is going to play yet,” Burgess told Love Rugby League.

“He’s a calm mind and I’ll probably say at the weekend it wasn’t our calmest performance (against London Broncos) so it was good having him out there along with a few more of the cool heads, so that’s what he brings, he brings great leadership. I don’t know where he’ll play but he’ll be playing.”

Zane Musgrove’s longer minutes

Musgrove has played in 18 of Warrington’s 21 games in Super League this season: and the former Samoa international has played longer minutes in recent weeks than what we’re used to seeing from him in a primrose and blue jersey thus far.

“I think he’s been great,” Burgess said of Musgrove.

“I’ve been trying to get him a few more minutes, I wanted to see him in that zone of fatigue and see how he managed it but he’s been great.

“I think he’s played a lot for us, I think he’s only missed four or five games so he’s been pretty consistent for us.”

The latest on Lachlan Fitzgibbon’s injury

Australian forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon made a sizeable impression in the first half of the season with Warrington: but he has only played twice in the last two months due to back and shoulder injuries.

Magic Weekend had been pencilled in as a potential return date for Fitzgibbon several weeks ago, but he has not been named in Burgess’ 21 for the game at Elland Road.

“He came here to play and he’s had a little niggle that’s taken longer than expected but we had a plan for him and we’re on plan,” Burgess said.

“We’ll just keep reminding him that the plan’s working, to stay on plan and he’s a very intelligent man so he knows deep down but we’ll get there.”

Burgess added that everyone pulled through okay following their win over London Broncos last week, including Joe Philbin, who made his return to action following a lengthy lay-off with a groin injury.

“We’re all okay,” said Burgess. “Philbs came through well from his return, everyone else came through fine, Rod (Tai) had a bit of a cut but everyone else is good.”

Praise for ‘gifted’ young duo

Burgess also picked academy products Cai Taylor-Wray and Arron Lindop out for praise, with the pair shining in the first-team environment this year.

The Wire boss said: “Cai has not a pre-season with us, neither did Lindop for that matter.. Cai probably less so, but Lindop was in one day a week and Cai did none so they’ve only been drafted into us over the last three months, so when you consider that, it’s a remarkable effort from them.

“They’ll both have big pre-seasons (in 2025) and will both feature in dominant positions in the pre-season so they are only going to get more robust and physically developed and their rugby brain is going to develop as well, so that is both of their challenges.

“They’re both very gifted young men with their careers ahead of them, so their challenge now is to get their heads down and get the hard work done.”

