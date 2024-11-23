Championship club provide update on financial situation with board ‘confident’ in future stability

Halifax Panthers have provided an update on their financial situation, with the Championship club saying they are ‘confident’ in their position and future stability.

The Panthers made their financial difficulties public back in September, with the West Yorkshire outfit avoiding a HMRC winding-up petition.

At the time, the club confirmed debuts of £80,000 – with a further £120,000 needed to fulfil the calendar year: but they have since settled the aforementioned debts with commercial activity, fan donations and advanced payments from the Rugby Football League.

However, reports emerged once again last month of a second HMRC winding-up petition, with the Panthers publicly stating that all of their obligations had been met.

Halifax have now issued a positive update, reaffirming that ‘liabilities have been settled’ and that the board of directors are ‘confident’ in their financial position and the club’s future stability.

A statement from the club’s board of directors read: “Halifax Panthers would like to address the concerns raised regarding the recent HMRC winding-up petition. We want to reassure our supporters, sponsors and community that we remain confident in the club’s position and its future stability.

“All outstanding liabilities to HMRC have been settled, and our legal counsel assures us that the club is in a strong legal position. While we are actively engaging with HMRC in the hope of resolving this matter amicably, the High Court hearing represents an opportunity to formally clarify our position. We remain confident of a positive outcome and are fully prepared to protect the integrity of the club.

“The past few months have brought challenges, but the unwavering support of our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders has been a cornerstone of our resilience.

“Halifax Panthers has been a vital part of the rugby league landscape for over a century, and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring this continues. We are looking forward to the 2025 season with optimism and determination.

“As always, we extend our gratitude to everyone who has offered support during this time.”

Halifax finished ninth in the Championship in 2024: and have appointed former dual-code international Kyle Eastmond as their new head coach ahead of the 2025 campaign.

READ NEXT

👉 NRL legend linked with sensational London Broncos ownership bid

👉 Former Leeds Rhinos youngster makes permanent Championship move for 2025

👉 Ex-Castleford Tigers man lands new club in Australia following Super League exit