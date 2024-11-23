Former Castleford Tigers man lands new club in Australia following Super League exit

Former Castleford Tigers forward Elie El-Zakhem has joined Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters following his departure from Super League.

Earlier this week, El-Zakhem had been pictured in pre-season training with NRL club North Queensland Cowboys, which can be viewed here.

And since those pictures were published, Mackay – who are a feeder club to the Cowboys – have confirmed the signing of El-Zakhem for the 2025 Queensland Cup season.

“The Mackay Cutters are thrilled to announce the signing of Elie El-Zakhem,” a club statement read.

“The 26-year-old forward has made the move to Mackay after spending a year in the UK with the Castleford Tigers playing in the Betfred Super League. Welcome to the Mackay Cutters, Elie!”

The Lebanon international has been part of the Cowboys’ train and trial squad during pre-season alongside Mackay’s fellow new signing Jimmy Ngutlik, who represented Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

El-Zakhem arrived at Castleford on a two-year deal ahead of last season: but departed the Mend-A-Hose Jungle a year early so he could return home to Australia after suffering from homesickness.

El-Zakhem impressed during his time with the Tigers though as he made 26 appearances for Craig Lingard’s side in all competitions: and he quickly became a fans’ favourite on the terraces at Wheldon Road due to his tremendous work ethic.

The 26-year-old back-rower returned to Australia following the conclusion of the 2024 Super League season: and has now secured his future after putting pen to paper on a contract with Mackay for 2025.

El-Zakhem was born and raised in Sydney, enjoying stints with the reserve grade sides of the Canterbury Bulldogs, Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters before making the move to Castleford ahead of last year.

He has yet to make his NRL debut, but it seems it’s something he will be striving for in the coming years: and it could be with the Cowboys after training with Todd Payten’s side during pre-season.

El-Zakhem has won six caps on the international stage, representing his Lebanese heritage in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

