Could Wests Tigers and NRL icon Robbie Farah potentially be involved in a bid to revive the fortunes of London Broncos?

Reports in Australia have emerged suggesting that Farah, one of the greats of the NRL after a stellar career with the Tigers, is looking into English rugby league as a potential investment opportunity alongside his business partner, Jai Ayoub, at their Two4Seven company.

Former London coach Tony Rea has reportedly tipped off the pair about the potential of the Broncos, who are enduring turbulent times at present.

The club are looking for fresh ownership and investment after David Hughes announced he would be selling the club after over 20 years in charge. During that time, he has sunk millions of pounds worth of his own cash into the Broncos and London rugby league.

The club are in the process of assembling a squad for the 2025 campaign after relegation from Super League, and are piecing together a group that will hopefully be competitive in the Championship next year.

But their pursuit of fresh ownership is continuing, with a crowdfunder launched to try and raise money to keep the club in business.

And after Rea and Farah worked together with the Lebanon national team earlier in their respective careers, the latter has now been alerted to London, with Two4Seven looking at buying a stake in the Broncos.

However, reports from the Daily Telegraph also suggest that they are looking at other opportunities in and around Super League, too.

News of any potential investment would come as a major boost for the Broncos, who have managed to retain the services of highly-regarded coach, Mike Eccles.

They believe that they can push for an IMG score that would see them back in contention for a place in Super League within two years.

And the notion of fresh investment from someone with Farah’s reputation and standing in the game would undoubtedly be a major boost as London look to put themselves back on the sport’s map.

