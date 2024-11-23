Huddersfield Giants have handed new signing Jacob Gagai the number one shirt as part of their squad numbers for 2025: hinting he will be the club’s first-choice fullback in 2025.

Gagai is one of several new recruits at the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of Luke Robinson’s first full season as a head coach in Super League. And the former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger is set for a role switch to replace Jake Connor, it seems.

Gagai has played a prolonged period of his career at fullback in the New South Wales Cup, and has even spent time at centre in that competition – but all of his NRL appearances have come on the wing for the Rabbitohs.

But he now looks set to be entrusted with the fullback role on a weekly basis for Huddersfield, with Tui Lolohea set to partner Adam Clune in the halves in 2025.

Fellow new signing Tom Burgess has taken the number ten shirt following his high-profile switch from the Bunnies, and he will spearhead a new-look pack with Oliver Wilson promoted to number eight. New import Zac Woolford takes the number nine shirt.

Liam Sutcliffe will wear four following his switch from Hull FC in the off-season, with Sam Halsall and Adam Swift seemingly Robinson’s first-choice wing pairing, as they have been allocated numbers five and two respectively.

Harry Rushton takes the number 13 shirt after an impressive season with the club in 2024.

Huddersfield Giants’ 2025 squad numbers: 1 Jacob Gagai, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Jake Bibby, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Sam Halsall, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Oliver Wilson, 9 Zac Woolford, 10 Tom Burgess, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Harry Rushton, 14 Ashton Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 George King, 17 Joe Greenwood, 18 Fenton Rogers, 19 Tom Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 24 Aidan McGowan, 25 Jack Billington, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 28 Connor Carr, 29 George Flanagan, 30 Jack Bibby.

