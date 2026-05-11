A combined 25,475 watched this year’s Challenge Cup semi-finals live in-person: with that the highest such figure since 2018’s double-header in Bolton.

Back in 2018, St Helens were beaten 35-16 by Catalans Dragons before Warrington Wolves thumped Leeds Rhinos 48-12, with both of those games taking place back-to-back at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The double-header event at the venue now recognised as the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers, drew a crowd of 26,086.

And while this year’s last-four ties fell just short of reaching that figure, they drew the biggest combined crowds between Challenge Cup semi-finals since then, with 25,475.

Challenge Cup semi-final attendance record broken as all-important figure revealed

The weekend’s semi-final action began in Warrington on Saturday afternoon, with Wigan Warriors humiliating arch enemies St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

A 32-0 win saw Matt Peet’s men cruise into the Challenge Cup final for the third time under his tutelage after triumphs in both 2022 and 2024, with their victory in the last four this time around watched by a near sell-out of 13,421 spectators.

Sunday afternoon’s second semi-final came between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves in Doncaster, with the Robins running out comfortable 32-12 victors.

Willie Peters’ side have now reached the cup final in three of the last four seasons, with their only missing year during that run coming in 2024 when they were downed by Wigan at the semi-final stage.

12,054 watched Rovers‘ semi-final win over Wire at the Eco-Power Stadium this time around.

Tickets for the Challenge Cup final were put on sale almost immediately after that win by KR, and Monday afternoon saw them announce that over 10,000 had already been sold for the showpiece on May 30.

The clash later this month will mark the first-ever Challenge Cup final meeting between the Robins and the Warriors, who have squared off in back-to-back Super League Grand Finals over the last couple of years with one win apiece.