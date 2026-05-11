Jackson Hastings has been hit with a suspended £500 fine after throwing a bottle back at Wigan Warriors supporters during St Helens’ Good Friday derby victory.

Good Friday (April 3) saw Saints trail 24-10 on home soil against arch enemies Wigan with just 15 minutes remaining.

But, inspired by Hull KR loanee Bill Leyland, Paul Rowley’s side grabbed four tries in the final quarter to turn the game on its head and win 34-24.

Former Warriors playmaker Hastings, who joined Saints ahead of the 2026 campaign, kickstarted that comeback with a try of his own.

And as one of those tries to clinch the game were celebrated in front of the travelling Wigan support, it was alleged that he had thrown a bottle back into the crowd which had landed on the field.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) have today confirmed he pleaded guilty to that allegation, being hit with a £500 fine which is suspended until the end of the 2027 season.

In addition, Australia-born former Great Britain international Hastings has been ordered to carry out ten hours of extra curriculum work within the St Helens Foundation.

Jackson Hastings learns punishment for Good Friday crowd incident

The incident involving the throwing of the bottle has been investigated over the last month or so by the RFL’s Compliance Department.

Hastings’ punishment officially comes for the offence of ‘conduct to the prejudicial interests of the game’.

A statement from the RFL reads: “After investigation by the RFL Compliance Department into an incident in the Super League game between St Helens and Wigan Warriors (April 3), St Helens’ Jackson Hastings has pleaded guilty to conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game after throwing a bottle back into the crowd.

“Hastings has been sanctioned with a £500 fine suspended until the end of the 2027 season and will also carry out ten hours extra curriculum work within the St Helens Foundation.”