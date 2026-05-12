Former Super League star Jordan Turner is involved in a consortium looking to take over Championship club Oldham.

Turner, who was born in Oldham and played for the club before retiring at the end of last year, has emerged as a person with interest in taking the Roughyeds forward following the sudden departure of Bill Quinn, Love Rugby League can reveal.

He is involved in a consortium that has expressed formal interest in acquiring the club, which is in need of new owners to secure its long-term future.

Turner, 37, enjoyed an impressive career which saw him make 320 Super League appearances, representing Salford, St Helens, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers. He also had a short stint in the NRL with Canberra Raiders. He won the Super League Grand Final with Saints in 2014.

Turner ended his career with his hometown club, joining Oldham in 2024 and spending two seasons at Boundary Park, scoring 20 tries in 30 appearances. He retired at the end of last season.

He is now keen to continue his association with the club in an ownership role. The club has continued to provide updates on their financial position since Quinn’s departure, with their last update coming on May 8th.

A statement read: “We have a long way to go as a club to fill the financial vacuum we have following the previous generosity and investment by Bill Quinn, but we are making headway and working very hard to ensure sustainability. The support of all of you is appreciated so that we can continue to run this club as a proud member of the Rugby Football League in its 150th year.

“We are aware that, for many, it will be the first game of what has already been an exciting season, so make some noise, back the boys, and cheer the team on to an eighth consecutive league victory.”

On the field, Oldham are third in the Championship with nine wins from their opening 11 games of the season under coach Alan Kilshaw. Their next match is against Midlands Hurricanes on Friday in the quarter-final of the 1895 Cup.