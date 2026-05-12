London Broncos set for PNG Chiefs meetings with Kumuls stars ‘in the shop window’

London Broncos are set to welcome Papua New Guinea Chiefs officials in the next week, with a number of Kumuls players attracting the interest of the new NRL expansion side.

Following the appointment of Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou at Plough Lane, London has become a hotbed for PNG talent with the likes of Gairo Voro, Morea Morea, Jeremiah Simbiken and Finley Glare all on their books.

Interest in bringing these players back to Port Moresby comes with the expansion side beginning a major recruitment drive, with Jahrome Luai and Alex Johnston already agreeing deals to join the club ahead of their inaugural season in 2028.

London Broncos set to welcome PNG Chiefs officials as Demetriou says Kumuls in ‘shop window’ for NRL switch

Inevitably, London would be seen as a major shopping destination for the Chiefs, given the established PNG connection, and the head coach has revealed they are set to welcome club officials in the coming weeks.

“I know Michael Chammas is coming over here in the next few weeks,” Demetriou told NRL.com. “He’ll want to sit down with some of our boys.

“He’ll talk to me. Part of bringing the boys over here was so they could showcase their talent to go in the shop window and play for the Chiefs (in 2028).

“The beauty of that is we get to keep them for another year; so if they do go to the Chiefs (in 2028), they’ll still be a London player for another year (in 2027).”

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The introduction of the Chiefs into the NRL will mean a lot to any players from PNG, with rugby league the national sport of the Pacific Island nation, and Demetriou does not want to stand in the way of his Kumuls stars going back home come 2028 should a move be tabled.

“To be able to play in the inaugural season for your home country’s NRL side, there’s no way you can even describe it.

“It would be a huge honour, not just for them but for their families and their whole village.

“As their coach, their London coach and their Kumuls coach, I’ll do everything I can to support them getting an opportunity.”