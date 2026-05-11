St Helens’ Matty Lees fears realised with grim prognosis received

St Helens captain Matty Lees is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

Front-rower Lees was helped from the field during Saints’ Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors, sustaining the injury in the first tackle of the game. The England forward was in visible pain and coach Paul Rowley admitted the injury appeared to be serious during his post-match press conference.

Scans have now confirmed Saints’ fears, with Lees suffering a rupture of his patella tendon injury which is set to cut his season short, a massive blow for Saints and their star forward.

But it is a significant setback for St Helens, with Lees consistently one of the best forwards in the competition for many years. He had only nicely made his return to action after suffering a medial ligament injury in the Challenge Cup victory over Workington Town in February. Saturday’s game was his fourth match back from that injury, but he is now set for another long spell on the sidelines.

Lees was appointed as captain heading into the campaign after years of tremendous performances for the club. Sadly, his campaign has now been badly disrupted once again, and leaves Rowley without his enforcer for remainder of the campaign.

Despite their disappointing Challenge Cup exit, Saints are in a great position on the league table, placed second and level on points with league leaders, Leeds Rhinos. They have won eight of their opening ten league matches, losing only to Warrington Wolves and Hull KR. They take on Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening looking for a return to winning ways.

Lees will be hoping to play his way into Brian McDermott’s England squad for the World Cup later this year. He featured in all three games during last year’s Ashes series.