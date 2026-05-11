Huddersfield Giants land Hull KR winger in immediate boost

Huddersfield Giants have added reinforcement to their squad with the arrival of Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw.

Love Rugby League has learned that Kershaw is heading to the Giants and is in contention to feature for the club ahead of their clash with St Helens on Thursday. The winger heads to West Yorkshire on a short-term loan.

Kershaw, 27, is making a comeback after almost a year out of action having suffered an ACL injury last May, which ruled him out for the season. He returned to full training in March and has made a successful return playing in Rovers’ reserve grade side.

But he will now continue his comeback in Super League with the Giants, who suffered a string of injuries in their loss to Warrington Wolves last time out. Sam Halsall is also on the sidelines as a result of an injury suffered in the loss to Leeds Rhinos before that.

Kershaw has made 76 Super League appearances in his career, scoring 24 tries. The majority of those came during a five-year spell with Wakefield Trinity, remaining with the club until they were relegated in 2023. He subsequently joined London Broncos and scored seven tries in 26 appearances for the club.

He joined Rovers ahead of the 2025 season but made just one appearance, featuring in their Challenge Cup victory over Oldham, before injury brought a premature end to his campaign.

The Robins have a healthy squad at present, with prop Jordan Dezaria their only current absentee. In the outside backs, Tom Davies and Joe Burgess have locked down the wing spots throughout the season, while Noah Booth has been drafted in when required.

That leaves Kershaw’s first-team opportunities limited at Craven Park for now, but he will get his chance to impress with the Giants this week.