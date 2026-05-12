Former Hull FC winger Fili Seru has died aged 56 following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), it has been confirmed.

Cross-code Fiji international Seru played 42 games across all competitions for Hull between 1998 and 1999, scoring 15 tries having arrived following stints Down Under in the Australian game with South Queensland Crushers and Illawarra Steelers.

His try tally for the Black and Whites includes the 13 scored in his first 25 appearances for the Airlie Birds in ’98, with one scored on debut against Whitehaven Warriors in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup.

The two tries he scored the following year came in back-to-back weeks against Salford Reds and Wigan, with his final FC appearance also coming off the bench against the Warriors a few months later.

Former Hull FC man Fili Seru dies aged 56 following MND battle

Seru formed part of Fiji’s greatest-ever teams in Sevens format, claiming honours in the Hong Kong Sevens in 1990, 1991 and 1992.

Representing his home country in the 1991 Rugby World Cup during his time as a union player, he then went on to feature in the 1995 Rugby League World Cup for Fiji, scoring a brace as they got the better of South Africa in the group stages.

Having turned 56 in March, Seru passed away last week following a battle with MND.

Hull paid tribute to their former player following his passing with an emotional tribute, which concludes: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the club are with Fili’s family and friends.

“Rest In Peace, Fili.”

All at Love Rugby League echo those thoughts, sending our best wishes to his family and friends. RIP, Fili 🖤