Wigan Warriors are not expecting Bevan French to be fit in time for the Challenge Cup final at the end of the month, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Star man French has been sidelined since early March after tearing his hamstring in a win against Toulouse Olympique over in France.

The half-back was on the scoresheet in Wigan‘s 36-16 victory at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, but the news of his injury was confirmed by the club just a few days later.

Four months was the timeframe given for his return, which could take him up to July.

And little has changed on that front, it would appear.

Wigan coach delivers Bevan French fitness update as Challenge Cup final chances assessed

Last weekend saw Wigan beat St Helens 32-0 to book their spot in the Challenge Cup final on May 30, with Hull KR their opponents in the showpiece under the Wembley arch.

Before then, the Warriors have Super League clashes to come at home against Leeds Rhinos and away against KR themselves.

In Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference looking ahead to this weekend’s meeting with Leeds, boss Peet was asked the question of French’s fitness and potential availability for Wembley.

He admitted: “With Bevan, there’s no particular news there. He’s had a re-scan this week, so we’re just awaiting the results of that.

“I remember at the time, the question was, ‘is the Challenge Cup Final an option?’, and it wasn’t.

“It (his expected return) is a few weeks after that, so in my mind, we’re still looking at that period.”

Wigan welcome Ethan Havard back to the fold this weekend after he missed their semi-final victory over Saints through a one-game suspension, but there is no other change of note ahead of Leeds’ visit to The Brick Community Stadium.

Liam Marshall remains a long-term absentee with a hamstring tear of his own suffered last month against Warrington Wolves, with the experienced winger another who is set to miss out on the Challenge Cup final through injury.

Delivering the latest on the 30-year-old, Peet explained: “Liam Marshall was back in today (Tuesday).

“This was his first day back after the operation. That went as well as it could, and he starts his rehabilitation now and applies himself there.”