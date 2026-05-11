No Super League players have been banned following the Challenge Cup semi-finals, with St Helens prop Alex Walmsley escaping any charge, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Saints were humiliated by arch enemies Wigan Warriors in the first of the weekend’s semi-finals on Saturday afternoon, being beaten 32-0 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Late on in that clash, Walmsley was sent sprawling to the floor and knocked on following a huge hit from Wigan’s Junior Nsemba, sparking handbags between the two sides.

Nsemba was seen during those handbags laughing in the face of an infuriated Walmsley, and the veteran front-rower caught the Warriors youngster high with what some deemed a swinging arm just moments later.

But the Match Review Panel (MRP) have reviewed the incident and deemed that no further action is required, with Walmsley not being hit with a disciplinary charge, Love Rugby League can confirm.

Accordingly, he will be free to play on Thursday night when Super League returns as Paul Rowley’s side make the trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Major disciplinary call made following Challenge Cup semi-finals as Alex Walmsley verdict delivered

The weekend’s other cup semi-final was won convincingly by Hull KR, who beat Warrington Wolves 32-12 on Sunday afternoon at the Eco-Power Stadium to reach a third Challenge Cup final in four years.

Just like Saturday’s clash between Saints and Wigan, Sunday’s last-four tie in Doncaster also produced plenty of notable moments of concern on the disciplinary front.

Later today (Monday), the full disciplinary charge sheet will be revealed.

And though no player has received enough penalty points to push them over the tally of six required to warrant a ban, Love Rugby League can confirm that at least one Hull KR man has been hit with a charge.

Willie Peters’ side travel to Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening in Round 11 of Super League, where they go in search of an eighth successive victory across all competitions.