This year’s Challenge Cup finals will live long in the memory for fans of Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, who booked their place at Wembley with commanding wins.

And they did so in front of healthy crowds, as the attendance boom around rugby league over the last year or two continued.

In total, over 25,000 fans came through the turnstiles at both Warrington and Doncaster: the biggest for the semi-finals for quite some time.

Here’s the final scores on the doors for both games..

St Helens 0-32 Wigan Warriors: 13,421

It was a near full house at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – well, for the most part anyway. A lot of the St Helens supporters who attended would have likely left some time before the end after they were humiliated by their local rivals.

Wigan Warriors were by far the better team on the day, and with nearly 13,500 inside the venue, it made for a cracking atmosphere and a brilliant occasion.

Hopefully there’s a big contingent of Warriors fans heading down to London for what could be a classic final.

Warrington Wolves 12-32 Hull KR: 12,054

The crowd on Sunday almost matched Saturday’s figure too, with over 12,000 in attendance at Doncaster to see the reigning holders advance to the final in some style.

Hull KR were magnificent yet again, as they have often been in games of this magnitude in recent years, inflicting a comfortable and straightforward defeat on Warrington to book their place at Wembley later this month.

With a large chunk of the crowd made up by Warrington fans, it’s likely there’ll be huge numbers of Robins fans going down to London for the game later this month.

One thing is for certain: there should be plenty of neutrals willing to attend too because in terms of cup finals between two genuinely great teams, we haven’t had won like this for quite some time.