Gold Coast Titans’ NRL champion offered to Super League clubs

Gold Coast Titans hooker Sam Verrills has emerged as a transfer option for Super League clubs heading into 2027.

Verrills is off-contract at the end of the season and with his future yet to be finalised, clubs in the Northern Hemisphere have been made aware of his availability moving into next season.

Aged 27, Verrills has made 120 NRL appearances during his career, representing Sydney Roosters and the Titans. With the Roosters, he won the Grand Final in 2019, starting at hooker in their victory over Canberra Raiders. He made 48 appearances over a four-season spell.

He joined the Titans in 2023 and has been a regular at the club during his spell, making 64 appearances. Eight of those have come this season, starting all of those games.

However, reports emerged out of Australia last week that the Titans have informed Verrills that that they are not in a position to offer him a contract next season, with the club instead set to invest in Oliver Pascoe.

That has resulted in Verrills being offered to other clubs and that has included teams in Super League.

On the surface, there are a number of clubs who could feasibly be on the lookout for a hooker heading into next season. Catalans Dragons only have Kruise Leeming on a season-long loan and he has recently been offered elsewhere for next year. Huddersfield Giants recently added a second specialist hooker to their squad in the shape of Cole Geyer, but that is also a deal until the end of the season.

It is no secret that St Helens would like to add another hookerto their squad, but salary cap has not allowed for that at this point. Meanwhile, the future of Wakefield Trinity hooker Tyson Smoothy has come into doubt, potentially meaning they are in the market too. Paul McShane is off-contract at York.

With that, there is potential landing spots for Verrills in Super League as his representatives look to secure his future for next year.

More NRL players are set to emerge on the market in the coming weeks.