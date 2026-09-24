Catalans Dragons secure prop as contract details emerge

Catalans Dragons prop Josh Allen has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the club until the end of the 2028 season, Love Rugby League understands.

The 25-year-old joined the French outfit ahead of the 2026 campaign and impressed in his maiden season, making 26 appearances.

He was off-contract at the end of next season, but he has now penned a new deal that will see him remain at the club for an additional year.

In his first season, Allen averaged 61 metres and 30.6 tackles per game, a tackle success rate of 91.6%.

Before coming to Super League, Allen featured in the New South Wales Cup with Canberra Raiders and the Queensland Cup with Northern Pride and Redcliffe Dolphins.

Allen was one of several overseas recruits brought into the Dragons as part of a major squad rebuild for 2026, and while some of those, such as Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape and Zac Lipowicz, have already left the club, Allen has ensured he’ll be part of the club’s long-term future.

The forward’s extension provides Catalans with some stability in a pack that still needs new additions and is likely to see some turnover in future years. Among their departees in the pack from this season are long-serving captain Benjamin Garcia, who has retired, and Edenn Rogers-Smith, who is joining Leeds Rhinos. Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui left mid-season, and there has been no clarification on the future of Chris Satae, who is off-contract at the end of the season.

They have bolstered their back row for next year with the captures of Luciano Leilua and Alex Mellor, though they are still working to attract some props.

Catalans have announced a number of other signings, such as Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Amir Bourouh, Arthur Romano and, most recently, Joe Burgess.