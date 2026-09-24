Wakefield Trinity young gun Harry Ratcliffe will make a permanent move to hometown club Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2027.

Ratcliffe is a junior of community club Rochdale Mayfield, and has spent the last few years in the youth system at Super League outfit Wakefield.

Making it to reserves level at Belle Vue, the outside-back has not registered a first-team appearance, and awaits his professional debut having not featured in a senior game of any description yet.

But he did enjoy a stint on loan with Championship outfit Rochdale, then in League 1, back in 2025 – and now returns to the Hornets on a permanent basis.

Wakefield young gun Harry Ratcliffe seals permanent move to hometown Championship club Rochdale Hornets

Ratcliffe first joined Rochdale in July 2025 alongside Warrington Wolves trio Isaac Reid, James Duffy and Charlie McKler: with the latter having recently made his Super League bow.

Having now agreed a move back to the Crown Oil Arena, Ratcliffe said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club. Playing for my hometown is what makes this exciting.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads and hopefully having an impact on the team as we build towards the 2027 season.”

The Hornets finished 15th on the Championship ladder this term, winning eight of their 24 league games to claim 16 competition points.

In the second tier, the play-offs are still ongoing, so the 2026 campaign is not over just yet.

Rochdale head coach Gary Thornton has already added three signings to his squad for 2027, though, with Ratcliffe following the additions of Dylan Proud and Ben White.

Chairman Andy Mazey added: “Harry is a player that we have been keeping tabs on for a few years.

“We actually brought him in on loan towards the back end of the 2025 season so Gary Thornton could have a good look at him, and he made a big impression – so much so that I have been staying close to his agent ever since, waiting for an opportunity.

“He’s a local lad from our outstanding Rochdale Mayfield community club and has been on Wakefield’s books for the past few years, developing his game in a strong environment.

“We believe he is now ready to take this opportunity in the Championship and represent his hometown club, and I’m delighted to have secured his services.”