Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has revealed his grand masterplan to influence Sky Sports’ next deal with the sport, wanting SuperLeague+ to become the place to go for all rugby league fans.

Sky’s current Super League deal expires at the end of the current season, though it’s widely believed now that a new contract has been penned with the competition’s main broadcaster which will see them give up some games from each round.

Once the deal which begins in 2027 comes to an end, Beaumont believes the game could be in a much better position to enter negotiations, and even be able to tell potential broadcast partners what figure is being sought.

That, according to the Leopards’ owner, can be achieved through putting resources into SuperLeague+, which has shown a handful of games over the last couple of seasons.

‘They don’t know what 14 owners and the RFL and RL Commercial are plotting or capable of’

Beaumont covered the topic of Sky’s latest deal with Super League during an in-house interview with LeopardsTV and paid plenty of credit to the broadcaster.

Despite having not always seen eye-to-eye with them, praise was sent the way of Sky’s broadcast team – including pundits – before a damning assessment of how the game’s own downfall had allowed the broadcaster to undervalue rugby league.

More interesting was Beaumont’s take on the ‘non-exclusive’ Sky picks over the last few seasons, with five games a week put behind the Red Button and given heavily reduced resources in terms of coverage.

The Leopards chief admitted: “My disappointment with it has been the red button games. I just think the coverage of those… there’s no real presentation around it. I appreciate that’s because of the cost of it, you can at least watch it in this country.

“I don’t think it’s been helpful, I think it’s probably been more damaging because if people are watching that, they’ve gone and specifically found it because they’re rugby league fans anyway.

“Sometimes, the sound isn’t working, the pictures are going off or they’re jumping. It isn’t Sky standard like you do off the main event and we need to address that.”

It’s anticipated that the games that have been behind the Red Button will have to find a new home come 2027, and Beaumont wants that to be SuperLeague+, believing that could be a platform for content aplenty.

He explained: “I’ve been a big advocate of SuperLeague+ and having our own ownership of our game in time.

“Last February in a meeting at Leigh with IMG and all the owners, I said we should create the competition and competitive tension with Sky with our own customers.

“They (Sky Sports) know their marketplace, they know if DAZN or TNT are interested. Paramount, Netflix, Amazon… anybody.

“They know they’re on their own (in terms of competition). They don’t know what 14 owners and the RFL and RL Commercial are plotting or capable of.

“We should have built that up, we should be driving content to SuperLeague+… day in the life stuff, these kind of talks from all the different owners… imaging having footage of me, Hendo (Andrew Henderson), Lammy (Adrian Lam) and Jukesy (Neil Jukes) looking at footage of the charges we’ve had that week – reviewing it, understanding it and deciding whether we can contest it.

“Judge Judy, Judge Rinder… those kind of things, people watch it! It’s what people are interested in, Big Brother, a day in the life of Matt Ellis. Rugby league’s strongest man.”

‘I’ve got masses of ideas on how to make SuperLeague+ the go to place for rugby league fans… that’s the future’

Alongside running his company AB Sundecks and his ownership of Leigh, Beaumont recently set up DFX Events – the company which supplies all of the fireworks, smoke bubbles, light shows etc. seen at the Leopards’ Den every game day.

Now, he’s ready for another business venture with SuperLeague+, wanting to help out with the funding to make his masterplan on the platform come to life.

He detailed: “I’ve got masses of ideas on how to make SuperLeague+ the go to place for rugby league fans and then, where that wins and delivers is in three years time that’ll have got so good that we’ll determine how much we give our games away for.

“If we ended up with a rock solid platform that was on a Sky channel like MUTV is, that’s a £100 million business.

“That for me is the winning part of this deal with Sky. We’ve got the security of their money, we’ve got that peace for three years and the opportunity to create something special that will grow and increase.

“That’s something I will invest in, other owners will invest in and external people will.

“That’s the future for rugby league.”