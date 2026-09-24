Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has labelled Danny Walker an ‘unbelievable asset’, and is confident the hooker’s performances this year will see him make it into England’s Rugby League World Cup squad.

Walker missed out on the England squad for last autumn’s Ashes Series on the back of a difficult 2025 campaign which saw Wire miss out on the Super League play-offs.

Skip forward 12 months and the 27-year-old has been among the Wolves’ very best right the way through 2026, with Burgess’ side currently preparing for Friday night’s semi-final away against Leeds Rhinos.

And with newly-appointed England head coach set to lock in his final squad for the World Cup in a couple of weeks’ time, Burgess has heaped praise on Walker.

‘Danny Walker has been exceptional, he’s an unsung hero’

Friday night’s clash at Headingley will bring Walker’s 180th first-team appearance for his hometown club. 31 of the 179 made to date have come this season across all competitions.

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, boss Burgess said: “I think Danny Walker has been exceptional, he’s an unsung hero.

“The balance in his game last week was beautiful, and equally, Danny got us going at the start of the year.

“He’s been brilliant for the last 10/12 weeks. He doesn’t really get too many headlines because we’ve got George (Williams), Ewan Irwin and Matty Ashton in there, but Danny has been chipping away.

“His control of the team has been very good.

“I’m pleased for Danny because he’s starting to hit some form at the right time, he’s a huge part of our team.”

‘Playing his best rugby at Warrington gets him in the England team… he’d be an unbelievable asset’

Walker played 30 games for Widnes Vikings and one for Rochdale Hornets before debuting for Wire.

He has four England caps to his name, all earned back in 2023: one on debut against France in a mid-season clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and then three in a Test Series against Tonga.

This autumn, the national team will head Down Under for the World Cup, which takes place across Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Burgess admitted “For Danny, it’s important he understands that playing his best rugby at Warrington gets him in the England team.

“He does understand that.

“From my point of view, he’d be an unbelievable asset. I work with him day-to-day and I will say that because I see how good he is.

“Without distracting him, he’ll get what he deserves in that respect. If he can just keep playing well for us, that’d be nice!”