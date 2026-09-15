2026 has been another strong season on the attendance front – and that has been proven on a number of fronts for the competition.

We’ve already covered every one of the 14 teams and their average attendance from 2026, with six pulling in over 10,000 and some really healthy numbers across the board.

But how do those figures compare to 12 months ago? In short: very well indeed.

With the exception of York Knights – who don’t have a registered average crowd for 2025 – here is how all the teams have fared with their attendances compared to the 2025 season..

Bradford Bulls: +5,279

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest rise this year comes from a team who was in the Championship in 2025 and was promoted to Super League for 2026: Bradford Bulls.

Their attendances were always going to shoot up with the return of top flight rugby – and they ultimately posted an increase in their average of over 5,000! They were averaging 8,568 in 2026 compared to 3,289 when they were in the Championship last season.

Castleford Tigers: +1,308

Another big riser this year is Castleford Tigers who, despite a miserable season on the field, have managed to put their average attendance up by over 1,000 in the last 12 months. The Tigers had 6,844 fans coming through the turnstiles in 2025, compared to 8,152 this time around. They will have to work hard to repay that undoubted loyal support next year.

Catalans Dragons: +333

Another disappointing season in the south of France, but attendances have managed to hold firm for Catalans. They’ve actually gone up by just a few hundred supporters; from an average of 8,661 in 2025 to 8,994 this season.

Huddersfield Giants: +646

Incredibly, another club who have defied a poor season of results and increased their attendances are Huddersfield Giants. They’ve managed to go from 4,152 in 2025 to 4,798 this year – a figure which was undoubtedly helped by getting over 8,000 in for their game against Catalans Dragons, when supporters were allowed to attend for free. But the figures don’t lie: their average has also gone up.

Hull FC: +383

The trend of underwhelming on-field performances being rewarded by more support continues at Hull FC. The Black and Whites fans are among the most loyal across all of Super League, with their crowds going beyond the 13,000 mark this season: 13,119 in total- an improvement of a few hundred on the 2025 total of 12,736.

Hull KR: +446

Perhaps unsurprisingly given their success last year, there was an uptake in support at Craven Park this season based on the figures we have. 11,182 was the average for the Robins in Super League in 2025; this season, it’s gone up to 11,628.

Leeds Rhinos: +810

No surprises about this particular increase. Leeds have solidified themselves in the upper echelons of Super League in 2026 and that has been rewarded with an uptick in support too – nearly a thousand extra fans on average.

The Rhinos’ average was 14,999 last year; this season, it’s gone up to 15,809.

Leigh Leopards: +172

The Leopards Den has been rocking all season – and they’re the next club to have an increase in average attendance, albeit a smaller one than most.

But they’ve gone up, and that’s all that matters: from 8,532 in 2025 to an impressive 8,704 on average this season.

St Helens: +55

It’s been the worst year in St Helens’ Super League history, at least in terms of league position. But the support has remained constant and loyal – in fact, it’s also gone up there, too. They had 11,326 fans in the BrewDog Stadium on average in 2025, a figure which has gone up to 11,381: a tiny rise of 55 supporters, but a rise nonetheless.

If Kevin Walters can get things going there in 2027, then that number will probably go up even further.

Toulouse Olympique: +1,492

Unsurprisingly, Toulouse’s average has gone up by well over 1,000 given their return to Super League. They were averaging 3,378 fans in the Championship, a number which has risen to 4,870 this time around. If they continue to perform as they have this year, you’d suspect that number will only go up in the years ahead, too.

Wakefield Trinity: +916

Another club with a rise in average attendance that really shouldn’t surprise anyone. Trinity’s improvement in their crowds mirrors their improvement on the field; they did well enough in their first season back in Super League with an average of 7,669: this year, it’s gone up by almost a thousand – to 8,585. You’d expect that figure will be beaten on Friday night, too..

Warrington Wolves: -83

Amazingly, only two clubs’ average attendances have gone down this year – and they are two of the top three! Granted, the dip in average at Warrington is minuscule: just 83 supporters. They were averaging 10,471 fans last year, and it’s 10,388 this time around.

Wigan Warriors: -604

But the biggest drop? That comes at the Super League leaders and Grand Final favourites, Wigan Warriors. Their average has gone down by around 600 fans this year, from 16,541 in 2025 to 15,937 this time around, a figure which is still the best in Super League.

There is perhaps some mitigation too; last year was Wigan’s turn to host the Good Friday derby against St Helens, with 24,294 fans at the Brick. This year, that game was at St Helens, which will have impacted their overall average.

But it’s still a sign of Super League’s health that almost every single club has posted an average.