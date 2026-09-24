Super League stalwart Josh Griffin has sealed a move to amateur rugby union outfit York RUFC following his retirement from rugby league.

Griffin turned 36 back in May and announced his retirement from league with immediate effect the following month having ruptured his pectoral muscle while playing for York Knights against Toulouse Olympique.

The veteran back-rower had featured 11 times across all competitions for the Knights after joining them ahead of 2026 for their inaugural Super League season.

His decision to retire saw the curtain brought down on a career which began back in 2008 with his debut for Wakefield Trinity.

But a few months on, he has now opted to come back out of retirement to play in the 15-a-side code for York RUFC, who compete in the Regional 1 North East division at the fifth tier of the British union pyramid.

Veteran Super League retiree Josh Griffin makes code switch as next move confirmed

Oxford-born Griffin racked up 332 professional career appearances in league, winning the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2017 and then forming part of Wakefield’s treble-winning squad at Championship level in 2024.

Over the course of 18 years, he scored 137 tries and kicked 112 goals between stints with Wakefield, Huddersfield Giants, Batley Bulldogs, Castleford Tigers, Salford, Hull FC and York.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to union having previously enjoyed a two-year stint with Leeds Carnegie between 2012 and 2014, scoring 12 tries in 14 appearances as he operated as a winger.

New side York – who announced the veteran’s arrival via social media earlier this week – narrowly escaped relegation last term having won the Yorkshire Cup in 2025.

Griffin’s debut could come at home against Blaydon this weekend, with the Regional 1 North East division also including the likes of Hull, Middlesbrough and Scunthorpe for the 2026/27 campaign.

Notably, York RUFC have also announced the signing of Hull FC youth product Reece Dean, who has flirted between the two codes throughout his career.

Set to turn 31 next month, Dean last featured in league for Goole Vikings, donning their colours 18 times across all competitions during the 2025 season.