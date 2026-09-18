The Super League play-offs get underway with two thrilling and enthralling week one games, where four teams put their seasons on the line.

The sides that finished between third and sixth do battle knowing a semi-final spot next weekend is at stake – and there is bound to be tension aplenty throughout the opening round of the series.

Here’s how we think the games will go..

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

The tie many people perceive to be closest is Friday’s opener between Wakefield and Leigh – and we agree.

These two sides met just a week ago, with Wakefield coming out on top, but will there be a repeat this time? Trinity have still to prove that they can get over the line in a big game, and while they’d be roared on by a full house at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, the Leopards will certainly respond compared to last week.

They get Isaac Liu back too, which will make a massive difference. It could go all the way – potentially even beyond 80 minutes. And we are tipping Leigh to cause what, given last week’s result and the final league table, has to be considered an upset: they narrowly emerge victorious to progress to the semi-finals.

Prediction: Leigh by 2

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Over to Saturday, and a game some believe will be straightforward given how it is a meeting of third versus sixth.

But write Hull KR off so easily at your peril. While it’s not been a great year for Rovers, what they do have which Warrington don’t is the ability to draw on their experiences of winning big knockout games. That will count for a lot, as will the multiple rests their players have had over the last month.

But Warrington are refreshed too – and they’re a very tough side to beat at home this season. Sam Burgess’ men have made great strides in 2026 and while they’re probably going to be pushed a long way by the defending champions, we think Rovers’ run with the title ends on Saturday night.

However, only after they’ve taken the Wire to the limit. But the Wolves progress by a single score to move on to face Leeds next weekend at AMT Headingley.

Prediction: Warrington by 6