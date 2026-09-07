Bradford Bulls have pulled out of the race to sign Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Sean O’Sullivan and are switching their attention to other targets.

The Bulls were interested in a move to sign the Bulldogs star on a long-term deal from the start of next season. He was one of their major targets after it emerged he was likely to leave Canterbury at the end of this season.

O’Sullivan had been earmarked as a possible partner for Jayden Nikorima in a new-look spine at Bradford next season, but the Bulls have now decided to end that pursuit, Love Rugby League has learned.

Bradford switch half-back focus

Speculation emerged last week that O’Sullivan was courting interest from Wests Tigers – and it was revealed on this week’s episode of the Love Rugby League podcast (which you can watch below) that there is now brewing interest from another Super League side: St Helens.

But Bradford have ultimately decided that they are going to move in a different direction and have switched their attention to other frontline half-back targets from within the NRL and Super League.

The Bulls have made significant efforts to revamp Kurt Haggerty’s squad ahead of their second season back in Super League in 2027.

They have already made a number of eye-catching additions, including former academy products Cam Scott, James Bentley and John Bateman returning to the club. Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh is also bound for Odsal in 2027.

But half-back has been near the top of the Bradford priority list for some time. Joe Keyes, Riley Dean and Chris Atkin are all leaving at the end of the season, leaving just Nikorima and Rowan Milnes as the senior pivot options.

O’Sullivan was initially the player most of interest to the Bulls, but they now have decided to move on to other targets.

However, it remains possible that O’Sullivan could still land in Super League in 2027.